‘Unsettled’ weather ahead

It won’t be storybook weather for the last week of summer school holidays, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute.

Monday morning’s fog and drizzle should give way to at least a little sunshine and a high of 23 degrees.

There’s another chance of sun on Tuesday morning before the clouds return, and with them the possibility of showers.

“On Wednesday and Thursday there is an opportunity for a breath of heat,” says DMI meteorologist Mette Wagner. Both days start with rain but temperatures could rise to 28 and 30 degrees, respectively.

It’ll cool down again by Friday, with a high of 21.

Should people affected by contamination in Denmark postpone pregnancy?

In May, a report by the Danish Regions found that up to 14,607 places in Denmark are contaminated by PFAS, ‘forever chemicals’ that persist in water and soil and can cause harm to human health.

The Danish Health Authority is now reconsidering its assessment that neither pregnancy nor breastfeeding should be postponed after exposure to PFAS, even for those exposed to the highest levels.

PFAs are “suspected of causing liver damage, kidney damage, elevated cholesterol levels, reduced fertility, hormonal disturbances, weaker immune systems, negatively affecting fetal development and being carcinogenic,” broadcaster DR reports.

Electric vehicle sales in Denmark supercharged

Overall car sales in Denmark are in a significant slump, down 24 percent in the first seven months of 2022 compared to 2021. But despite supply chain problems, electric vehicle sales are very much in the green.

In July alone, 1,935 new electric cars hit the roads in Denmark, up 44.3 percent from July of 2021. They account for 20 percent of all cars sold that month. “There is therefore every reason to expect that the progress of the rechargeable car types will continue,” Jeppe Juul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, told news wire Ritzau.

READ MORE: Six things to know about buying a used car in Denmark

Narwhal washes ashore

A narwhal was stranded on Danish shores in northeast Jutland over the weekend, and despite the best efforts of a local hobby fisherman and the Danish Nature agency, did not survive.

It’s unusual to find a narwhal outside of very deep waters, so sightings in Denmark are rare. This latest find follows another narwhal stranding in January.

The 4.5 meter cetacean will be necropsied (that’s an autopsy for an animal) to attempt to determine the cause of its stranding and eventual death.