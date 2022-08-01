Read news from:
Danish NemID scam victims can apply for compensation

Victims of scammers who trick their victims through misuse of the NemID online identity system can now apply for compensation.

Published: 1 August 2022 14:30 CEST
Scams in which callers trick their victims into handing over NemID information – the login system used to access banking, public services and other secure online platforms in Denmark – have been regularly reported in recent years, often targeting older people.

The perpetrators have also been known to use email or other forms of initial contact.

People who have lost money to certain scams of this type could now be awarded compensation, broadcaster DR reports.

Denmark residents who have been targeted in NemID scams can from Monday apply for compensation if they have lost money which should have been paid into their bank accounts.

According to the Danish Agency for Digitisation (Digitaliseringsstyrelsen), the scammers often change victims’ so-called NemKonto to a different account which they control.

A NemKonto is the designated current account used to receive salaries as well as payments from the state such as pensions, child support or unemployment benefits.

As such, regular payments that should be received by the victim go to a different bank account.

During the first six months of the compensation scheme – until January 31st 2023 – victims can apply for compensation with up to 10 years’ retrospective effect, the agency said in a statement. As such, anyone who has lost money to scams of this type from August 2012 onwards could receive compensation.

To apply for compensation, the applicant should provide documentation of a police report and proof that they were the rightful recipient of the lost payments.

NemID is currently being replaced by a new online ID system, MitID, in a phased process which will see NemID out of use by autumn 2022.

Around one in four in Denmark ‘challenged’ by country’s digitised services

Digitalisation of public services presents almost a quarter of the Danish population with practical difficulties, according to a think tank study.

Published: 18 July 2022 11:23 CEST
The Justitia think tank, which is focused on legal issues, states in a new report that “many residents” of Denmark were subjected to “conditional legal security” (Danish: vilkårlig retssikkerhed, ed.) as a result of a high level of digitised public services.

“This could be members of the public who are socially underprivileged or elderly, people with disabilities, people with minority ethnic backgrounds or groups without further education,” Justitia deputy director and author of the report Birgitte Arent Eiriksson said in a press statement.

“Their lack of digital skills can mean that members of the public who were previously well-functioning are reduced to underprivileged people in the meeting with the public sector, or that a pre-existing lack of privilege is exacerbated,” she said.

That could cause “further distortion of society,” the think tank concludes.

Problems using digital platforms can mean that individuals are unable to access public help and support that they are entitled to and would benefit from.

Others may be reliant on help from friends and family to be able to use digital services.

Large parts of Danish public services, including benefits applications, tax registration, registration of addresses, marriages, pensions, applications for child care and residence permits are all primarily conducted online.

In recommendations made in the report, Justitia called for parliament to ratify a dispensation scheme or to make digital self-service platforms optional rather than mandatory.

The think tank also wants parliament to have more control of digitalisation through further-reaching political agreements and bills.

Trade union 3F told newspaper Politiken that “very many” of its 261,000 members need help with digital services or “have already lost benefits or rights as a consequence”.

“Digitisation of the public sector is a good solution for very may people. But not for everyone,” 3F deputy chairman Tina Christensen told Politiken.

The interior minister, Birgitte Vind, told the newspaper that digitisation had “perhaps gone too far for a while”.

“And I know that the government is very engaged on this. It’s not up for discussion that we should not put some people in a worse position because they don’t know how to be digital,” Vind told Politiken.

