Danish NemID scam victims can apply for compensation

Scams in which callers trick their victims into handing over NemID information – the login system used to access banking, public services and other secure online platforms in Denmark – have been regularly reported in recent years, often targeting older people.

The perpetrators have also been known to use email or other forms of initial contact.

People who have lost money to certain scams of this type could now be awarded compensation, broadcaster DR reports.

Denmark residents who have been targeted in NemID scams can from Monday apply for compensation if they have lost money which should have been paid into their bank accounts.

According to the Danish Agency for Digitisation (Digitaliseringsstyrelsen), the scammers often change victims’ so-called NemKonto to a different account which they control.

A NemKonto is the designated current account used to receive salaries as well as payments from the state such as pensions, child support or unemployment benefits.

As such, regular payments that should be received by the victim go to a different bank account.

During the first six months of the compensation scheme – until January 31st 2023 – victims can apply for compensation with up to 10 years’ retrospective effect, the agency said in a statement. As such, anyone who has lost money to scams of this type from August 2012 onwards could receive compensation.

To apply for compensation, the applicant should provide documentation of a police report and proof that they were the rightful recipient of the lost payments.

NemID is currently being replaced by a new online ID system, MitID, in a phased process which will see NemID out of use by autumn 2022.