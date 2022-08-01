Read news from:
Danish health authority to reconsider PFAS advice for pregnancy and breastfeeding

The Danish Health Authority has recalled an expert advice group following criticism of guidelines issued for pregnancy and breastfeeding following exposure to the pollutant PFAS.

Published: 1 August 2022 12:29 CEST
PFAS has been detected at over 14,000 locations in Denmark. File photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

In May, a report by the Danish Regions, the country’s regional health authorities, found that up to 14,607 places in Denmark are contaminated by PFAS, ‘forever chemicals’ that persist in water and soil and can cause harm to human health. 

The Danish Health Authority is now reconsidering its assessment that neither pregnancy nor breastfeeding should be postponed after exposure to PFAS, even for those exposed to the highest levels, broadcaster TV2 reports.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are large group of synthetic chemicals used in various products since the early 1950s. Their past uses include foam in fire extinguishers, food packaging and in textiles, carpets and paints.

PFAS and the related PFOS persists in the environment and have been detected in humans and wildlife, giving rise to with health concerns.

PFAS are have been linked to a series of health complications and are suspected of causing liver damage, kidney damage, elevated cholesterol levels, reduced fertility, hormonal disturbances, weaker immune systems, negatively affecting foetal development and being carcinogenic, according to broadcaster DR.

“There are possibly new things that mean we need to take another look [at the assessment], so of course we are calling in the expert group,” Danish Health Authority head of department for Prevention and Inequality, Niels Sandø Pedersen, said to TV2.

The decision comes after the Health Authority faced criticism from experts for failing to go far enough with existing recommendations, which state there is not considered to be any cause to delay pregnancy or breastfeeding following exposure to PFAS.

That recommendation is incorrect, according to 14 experts which formed part of the group that advised the Health Authority on its recommendations.

“It seems completely wrong when our conclusion states that women exposed to PFAS can safely get pregnant and breastfeed. Because it’s not our view that there is scientific documentation for this,” senior researcher and professor of environmental medicine at the University of Southern Denmark, Philippe Grandjean, told TV2.

Despite the criticism, Pedersen could not say for certain whether the guidelines would be changed.

Several political parties – including the Conservatives, Socialist People’s Party (SF) and Liberals – on Monday said they backed offering women in areas where high levels of PFAS have been detected a free test to see if they have the substance in their blood, should they be considering pregnancy or breastfeeding.

WHO expects more monkeypox-related deaths in Europe

The World Health Organization's European office said Saturday that more monkeypox-related deaths can be expected, following reports of the first fatalities outside Africa, while stressing that severe complications were still be rare.

Published: 30 July 2022 15:58 CEST
“With the continued spread of monkeypox in Europe, we will expect to see more deaths,” Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO Europe, said in a statement.

Smallwood emphasised that the goal needs to be “interrupting transmission quickly in Europe and stopping this outbreak”.

However, Smallwood stressed that in most cases the disease heals itself without the need for treatment.

“The notification of deaths due to monkeypox does not change our assessment of the outbreak in Europe. We know that although self-limiting in most cases, monkeypox can cause severe complications,” Smallwood noted.

The Spanish health ministry recorded a second monkeypox-related death on Saturday, a day after Spain and Brazil reported their first fatalities.

The announcements marked what are thought to be the first deaths linked to the current outbreak outside Africa.

Spanish authorities would not give the specific cause of death for the fatalities pending the outcome of an autopsy, while Brazilian authorities underlined that the man who died had “other serious conditions”.

“The usual reasons patients might require hospital care include help in managing pain, secondary infections, and in a small number of cases the need to manage life-threatening complications such as encephalitis,” Smallwood explained.

According to the WHO, more than 18,000 cases have been detected throughout the world outside of Africa since the beginning of May, with the majority of them in Europe.

The WHO last week declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

As cases surge globally, the WHO on Wednesday called on the group currently most affected by the virus — men who have sex with men — to limit their sexual partners.

Early signs of the disease include a high fever, swollen lymph glands and a chickenpox-like rash.

The disease usually heals by itself after two to three weeks, sometimes taking a month.

A smallpox vaccine from Danish drug maker Bavarian Nordic, marketed under the name Jynneos in the United States and Imvanex in Europe, has also been found to protect against monkeypox.

