Billund Airport defies strikes and cancellations to set passenger record

Billund, Denmark’s largest airport outside of Copenhagen, set a record for passengers in July despite disruption caused by strikes and delays.

Published: 1 August 2022 16:36 CEST
Billund Airport saw record passenger numbers in July, defying strikes and delays which have disrupted the sector in Europe. Photo: Billund Airport

More than half a million passengers travelled through Billund during July, the first time the total has been passed, the airport said in a press statement.

A total of 515,060 passengers passed through Billund last month, giving growth of 21 percent compared to 2019, the last year not to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The record for Billund comes in spite of severe disruptions caused by issues including airport delays across Europe and the pilots’ strike at Scandinavian airline SAS, which was resolved in July.

“The airport is very busy and not all airports are equipped for this after the difficult corona period,” Billund Airport CEO Jan Hessellund said in the statement.

“But despite being busy and having cancelled flights and a few strike-affected charter flights with SAS, we have hit a new all-time high,” he said.

Some airports have set capacity restrictions on the number of daily flights this summer as a result of staff shortages following the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw many airports and airlines release staff. This was not the case at Billund.

The Central Jutland airport said it had begun a recruitment process as far back as November last year in anticipation of higher demand as the sector begins to recover from the Covid-19-enforced downturn.

Further recruitment in January helped the airport to equip itself for current high demand. Other airports including Copenhagen have cited the time required to train new staff as being a factor in personnel shortages.

SAS

SAS expects 80 percent of stranded passengers to return home by Wednesday

Scandinavian airline SAS says that it expects four out of five charter tourists who are still stranded at their destinations to be returned home by Wednesday following the resolution of a pilots’ strike.

Published: 20 July 2022 14:53 CEST
SAS expects 80 percent of stranded passengers to return home by Wednesday

SAS and pilots’ trade unions on Tuesday announced an agreement had been reached over a new collective bargaining agreement for the pilots’ working terms, bringing to an end a two-week that has cost the airline millions and seen hundreds of passengers stranded.

Although the strike has ended, SAS said it would be several days before services returned to full capacity and that already-cancelled flights would remain cancelled.

READ ALSO:

Four in five of passengers who are still stranded will be home by Wednesday evening, SAS said earlier on Wednesday.

Following the announcement of the agreement, the airline said 3,000 passengers were still unable to get home. As such, 2,400 are expect to have made their return trips by the end of Wednesday.

The estimate was given by SAS’ head of media communications in Denmark, Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji.

Around half of the 3,000 stranded tourists were said to be Danish with most of them at Mediterranean destinations, according to Kaoukji.

The 600 remaining passengers are expected to arrive home in the next few days.

