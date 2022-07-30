Read news from:
Lack of staff ‘biggest challenge’ for Danish health authorities

A lack of staff in the Danish health system is the greatest challenge currently faced by the sector in the country, according to a senior health official.

Published: 30 July 2022 15:26 CEST
Nurses are among qualified staff expected to be in shortage in Denmark in coming years. Photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix

The head of the health committee for Denmark’s Regional health authorities, Karin Friis Bach, raised concerns over the staff shortage in comments to DR on Friday and repeated those sentiments in an interview with news wire Ritzau on Saturday.

The five Regions, the authorities which administrate hospitals and public healthcare services in Denmark, believe staff shortages are likely to cause issues for a number of years into the future.

“We are looking at some smaller year groups [graduating from education programmes, ed.] which will be the ones taking jobs in the health service at the same time the number of elderly people with chronic illnesses increases,” Bach said.

The Covid-19 crisis and resultant strain on the health service has further exacerbated staffing challenges at hospitals and clinics, she said.

“That gave an extra push to the problem we were already looking at, “she said.

The senior health official said that while sufficient funding was important, health services could not exist without sufficient staff.

Regional health boards have long expected to see staff shortages hit in coming years and have therefore looked for ways to address the issue.

“This is about how we can use the resources we have in the most sensible way possible. We are working with digitisation, with more targeted treatment, and with giving more focuses pathways for patients,” she said.

Last week’s announcement by universities of their new intakes for the forthcoming academic year showed an ongoing decline in the popularity of occupations including nursing as well as childcare and teaching.

Those three education programme types, as well as social worker educations, have seen an overall decrease by 14 percent in application numbers since 2019.

Monkeypox: 81 cases now recorded in Denmark

A total of 82 cases of monkeypox have so far been recorded in Denmark, included a number not traceable to travel abroad.

Published: 29 July 2022 16:47 CEST
Cases of monkeypox recently detected in Denmark are not all related to travel abroad, as has previously been the case, the director of the national infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI), Henrik Ullum, told broadcaster DR on Friday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last week declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 16,000 people in 72 countries, to be a global health emergency — the highest alarm it can sound.

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

The virus is spreading in Denmark and being monitored by Danish health authorities, SSI said.

“More and more cases are not travel related but due to infection internally in Denmark,” Ullum said to DR.

“When monkeypox first came to Denmark at the end of May, we saw very few cases each week and they were all related to travel,” he said.

Of the 81 total cases detected, 18 were registered in the last week, a “clear increase” according to Ullum.

“We must therefore, like the WHO, say that containment is not going very well,” he said.

The SSI director however said the general public need not be excessively concerned about the disease, which is far less infectious than Covid-19.

“As a population, we must keep calm, because the disease is in most cases mild and can be treated at home,” he said.

The monkeypox virus is in the same family of viruses as chickenpox but is not highly contagious.

A relatively high proportion of the detected cases have been among men who have sex with men, but this group is not at higher risk from the disease than other persons who have close physical contact to a person who is infected with monkeypox and is displaying symptoms, according to the Danish Health Authority.

Ullum nevertheless asked that people within this group be “aware that you can become infected and expose others to infection”.

Danish company Bavarian Nordic, the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, said in July that an “undisclosed European country” had ordered 1.5 million doses.

