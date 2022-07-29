US climate package puts wind in sales of Danish turbine maker

The value of the company’s shares increased by 15.9 percent on Thursday, giving 26 billion kroner in additional value.

The market value of Vestas has increased by 25.8 billion kroner to 188.4 billion kroner according to media Marketwire.

Vestas has about 29,000 people on its payroll globally, with around 5,900 of those based in Denmark.

The value of Vestas’ shares shot up after a 369-billion-dollar climate package moved through the United States Congress.

Vestas’ stock price leapt after Democrats in the US agreed to the package Wednesday.

Orders from the United States have accounted for more than a third of Vestas’ business in some years.

The US climate deal could become incredibly important for the Danish company, according to Jacob Pedersen, senior stock market analyst with Sydbank.

“There has been a market in the United States which, in its best years, has comprised more than a third of Vestas’ total business,” Pedersen told news wire Ritzau.

“That’s a market that is currently running on fumes a little. Not because green financing schemes aren’t there, but because of uncertainty over whether a better arrangement is on the way,” he said.

Should the US plan become reality, the American wind turbine market will get a significant boost in coming years. That could prove highly valuable for the Danish manufacturer, he said.

The plan has not yet been passed in the US, so the 16 percent increase in share price might not be an accurate reflection of how the situation will play out.

“It’s clear that you can look at 15 percent as an over-reaction to a plan that hasn’t been adopted yet,” he said.

“But the reality is that a strong American market is worth a lot more for Vestas than 16 percent more in share prices, because the market could go on to comprise between 30 and 40 percent of their activities,” he said.