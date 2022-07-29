Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TOUR DE FRANCE

Tour champion Vingegaard returns to hero’s welcome in village home

Jonas Vingegaard received a hero's welcome from thousands of fans as he returned to his village home on Thursday following his Tour de France triumph.

Published: 29 July 2022 09:15 CEST
Tour champion Vingegaard returns to hero's welcome in village home
Fans come out to greet Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard in his home town of Glyngøre . Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Over 20,000 people packed the village of Glyngøre, nestled on the edge of a fjord which normally has a population of just 1,400, to greet the rider who lives there with his wife Trine and daughter Frida.

Tens of thousands had also greeted the rider on Wednesday in Copenhagen three days after he became the second Dane to win the Tour de France after a gruelling race which started in his native Denmark.

“A thousand thanks for supporting me for four weeks. It’s very touching that so many people have come,” the 25-year-old said from the podium. 

For a time wearing a horned helmet in Danish colours, the Jumbo Visma rider was driven through the streets in Copenhagen, high-fiving fans.

Many had driven for hours to see him, like Annette Anker, who with her family cut short their holidays in Croatia to be there.

“It’s once in a lifetime. It’s really an event and a celebration for everyone in Denmark,” she told Danish television TV2. 

The second Dane to win the Grande Boucle after Bjarne Riis in 1996, the Jumbo-Visma cyclist was born and raised in Hillerslev, a village of 370 inhabitants on the shores of the North Sea, about 50km north of Glyngøre. 

The Scandinavian climbing specialist won the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday after dominating Slovenian favourite Tadej Pogacar, the two-time defending champion.

IN PICTURES: Vingegaard’s triumphant return to Copenhagen after Tour de France win

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TOUR DE FRANCE

IN PICTURES: Vingegaard’s triumphant return to Copenhagen after Tour de France win

Cycling-mad Danes have turned out in their thousands on Wednesday, July 27th to give a hero's welcome to 25-year-old Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard.

Published: 27 July 2022 16:46 CEST
IN PICTURES: Vingegaard's triumphant return to Copenhagen after Tour de France win

Thousands of fans line the streets on a windy Copenhagen afternoon to catch a glimpse of Vingegaard on his way to City Hall. Photo: Mads Klaus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix.

Vingegaard is the second Danish tour winner in history, and the first since the year of his birth. Foto: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix
 

Fans crowd Rådhuspladsen as Vingegaard and his family wave from a balcony. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Vingegaard speaks at Copenhagen City Hall, his girlfriend Trine Marie Hansen and their daughter Frida seen left. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Vingegaard, Trine Marie Hansen and their daughter Frida ride the Tivoli train amid celebrations of the Tour de France win. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

When the Tour teams were presented ahead of the race, 15,000 turned out to Tivoli to cheer them on. During the celebration of Vingegaard’s victory, crowds may stretch Tivoli’s 25,000-person capacity. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen
SHOW COMMENTS