Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

A weekend of summer and sun

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) predicts great beach weather for the weekend, particularly on Saturday, when we can expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees.

Sunday should be slightly more cloudy, particularly in the northwest of the country, with a chance for showers in the afternoon.

“And common to the days is that there will not be much wind,” says DMI meteorologist Frank Nielsen.

You’re not imagining it — it’s getting colder at night

If you’ve broken out the blankets over the past few days, you’re not alone. As the days continue to grow shorter, it’s having an impact on overnight temperatures, according to DMI.

“The days have shortened by an hour and 20 minutes” since their peak on June 21st, the summer solstice, Nielsen says. “Therefore, it has also become colder at night. But you don’t notice that if you’re still on summer holiday and sleeping for a long time.”

US climate deal could be windfall for Danish wind energy company

A 369 billion dollar climate package moving through the United States Congress could mean big business for Vestas Wind Systems, a Danish wind turbine manufacturer.

Vestas’ stock price leapt 16 percent on Thursday after Democrats in the US agreed to the package Wednesday.

Orders from the United States have accounted for more than a third of Vestas’ business in some years.

Unemployment rising, but partially due to refugees

Unemployment in Denmark increased for the second month in a row in June, according to a Statistics Denmark report.

About 1,900 were added to the ranks of the unemployed, for a total of 73,300.

But that doesn’t mean people Danish employers have been on a firing spree — Ukrainian refugees who are deemed ‘job-ready’ and receive public assistance are included in that tally.

The number of unemployed Ukrainians in Denmark rose from 3,300 in May to 4,500 in June, according to Statistics Denmark.

