Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Rising unemployment, colder nights, and a potential windfall for Danish wind energy are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 29 July 2022 08:42 CEST
Danish Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard continues to draw rockstar-level crowds, including in his hometown of Glyngøre, where 20,000 people--14 times the local population--turned out to welcome him home. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

A weekend of summer and sun

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) predicts great beach weather for the weekend, particularly on Saturday, when we can expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees.

Sunday should be slightly more cloudy, particularly in the northwest of the country, with a chance for showers in the afternoon. 

“And common to the days is that there will not be much wind,” says DMI meteorologist Frank Nielsen. 

You’re not imagining it — it’s getting colder at night 

If you’ve broken out the blankets over the past few days, you’re not alone. As the days continue to grow shorter, it’s having an impact on overnight temperatures, according to DMI. 

“The days have shortened by an hour and 20 minutes” since their peak on June 21st, the summer solstice, Nielsen says. “Therefore, it has also become colder at night. But you don’t notice that if you’re still on summer holiday and sleeping for a long time.” 

US climate deal could be windfall for Danish wind energy company 

A 369 billion dollar climate package moving through the United States Congress could mean big business for Vestas Wind Systems, a Danish wind turbine manufacturer. 

Vestas’ stock price leapt 16 percent on Thursday after Democrats in the US agreed to the package Wednesday. 

Orders from the United States have accounted for more than a third of Vestas’ business in some years.

Unemployment rising, but partially due to refugees 

Unemployment in Denmark increased for the second month in a row in June, according to a Statistics Denmark report. 

About 1,900 were added to the ranks of the unemployed, for a total of 73,300. 

But that doesn’t mean people Danish employers have been on a firing spree — Ukrainian refugees who are deemed ‘job-ready’ and receive public assistance are included in that tally. 

The number of unemployed Ukrainians in Denmark rose from 3,300 in May to 4,500 in June, according to Statistics Denmark. 

For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Fewer teachers and nurses in Denmark's future, good news for a Danish drug company, and the motorcycle club helping police are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.

Published: 28 July 2022 08:36 CEST
Confused by how prescription medicines work in Denmark? Read our guide. 

While generally prescription meds aren’t covered by the national health scheme, there are failsafes to ensure you don’t pay too much out of pocket for drugs in a given calendar year. The Local compiled a rundown of prescription drugs in Denmark — including the misleadingly-named ‘reimbursement’ system. 

Enrollment down in key degrees for social welfare 

Late last night, nearly 80,000 applicants for higher education in Denmark learned whether they’ve earned a spot to study in the fall. 

The Ministry of Education and Research reports that four courses of study that are vital for Denmark’s welfare programmes — nursing, social work, pedagogy (working with very young children) and teaching — have fallen sharply compared to pre-pandemic levels. 

Admissions to nursing programmes are down 18 percent relative to 2019, while 15 percent fewer educators were admitted this year. 

Teaching and social work programs gave invitations to 11 and 10 percent fewer students this year, respectively. 

The declines are part of a general trend that was broken in 2020, when there were more applicants and admissions to the social welfare education programs.

Danish drugmaker gets greenlight from US for monkeypox vaccines 

Bavarian Nordic’s Danish factory has received the United States Federal Drug Administration (FDA) seal of approval to manufacture smallpox vaccines for use against monkeypox, according to a press release Wednesday. 

The facility where the vaccines will be produced is just outside of Helsingør in North Zealand. The Danish drugmaker’s stock has leapt over 50 percent in the past two weeks, more than tripling since May. 

As of the end of 2021, Bavarian had 759 full-time employees, according to their website. 

Police recruit help from local motorcycle club 

Authorities in Glyngøre, the site of Thursday’s Tour de France celebrations honoring Jonas Vingegaard, will receive crowd control help from an unlikely source — the local biker gang (but think Harleys, not the kind Vingegaard rides).  

Glyngøre’s population of 1,400 will be swallowed up 10,000-25,000 Danes expected to attend the events, so it’s all hands on deck for local police. 

The motorcycle club “will drive around in dotted mountain shirts and show people where to drive in and park,” Morten Bujakewitz of the Mid- and West Jutland Police told broadcaster DR. \

