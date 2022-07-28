Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Confused by how prescription medicines work in Denmark? Read our guide.

While generally prescription meds aren’t covered by the national health scheme, there are failsafes to ensure you don’t pay too much out of pocket for drugs in a given calendar year. The Local compiled a rundown of prescription drugs in Denmark — including the misleadingly-named ‘reimbursement’ system.

Enrollment down in key degrees for social welfare

Late last night, nearly 80,000 applicants for higher education in Denmark learned whether they’ve earned a spot to study in the fall.

The Ministry of Education and Research reports that four courses of study that are vital for Denmark’s welfare programmes — nursing, social work, pedagogy (working with very young children) and teaching — have fallen sharply compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Admissions to nursing programmes are down 18 percent relative to 2019, while 15 percent fewer educators were admitted this year.

Teaching and social work programs gave invitations to 11 and 10 percent fewer students this year, respectively.

The declines are part of a general trend that was broken in 2020, when there were more applicants and admissions to the social welfare education programs.

Danish drugmaker gets greenlight from US for monkeypox vaccines

Bavarian Nordic’s Danish factory has received the United States Federal Drug Administration (FDA) seal of approval to manufacture smallpox vaccines for use against monkeypox, according to a press release Wednesday.

The facility where the vaccines will be produced is just outside of Helsingør in North Zealand. The Danish drugmaker’s stock has leapt over 50 percent in the past two weeks, more than tripling since May.

As of the end of 2021, Bavarian had 759 full-time employees, according to their website.

Police recruit help from local motorcycle club

Authorities in Glyngøre, the site of Thursday’s Tour de France celebrations honoring Jonas Vingegaard, will receive crowd control help from an unlikely source — the local biker gang (but think Harleys, not the kind Vingegaard rides).

Glyngøre’s population of 1,400 will be swallowed up 10,000-25,000 Danes expected to attend the events, so it’s all hands on deck for local police.

The motorcycle club “will drive around in dotted mountain shirts and show people where to drive in and park,” Morten Bujakewitz of the Mid- and West Jutland Police told broadcaster DR. \

