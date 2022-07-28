Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Fewer teachers and nurses in Denmark's future, good news for a Danish drug company, and the motorcycle club helping police are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.

Published: 28 July 2022 08:36 CEST
Hopeful applicants to Danish higher education got their answers today. Photo: Anne Bæk/Ritzau Scanpix

While generally prescription meds aren’t covered by the national health scheme, there are failsafes to ensure you don’t pay too much out of pocket for drugs in a given calendar year. The Local compiled a rundown of prescription drugs in Denmark — including the misleadingly-named ‘reimbursement’ system. 

Enrollment down in key degrees for social welfare 

Late last night, nearly 80,000 applicants for higher education in Denmark learned whether they’ve earned a spot to study in the fall. 

The Ministry of Education and Research reports that four courses of study that are vital for Denmark’s welfare programmes — nursing, social work, pedagogy (working with very young children) and teaching — have fallen sharply compared to pre-pandemic levels. 

Admissions to nursing programmes are down 18 percent relative to 2019, while 15 percent fewer educators were admitted this year. 

Teaching and social work programs gave invitations to 11 and 10 percent fewer students this year, respectively. 

The declines are part of a general trend that was broken in 2020, when there were more applicants and admissions to the social welfare education programs.

Danish drugmaker gets greenlight from US for monkeypox vaccines 

Bavarian Nordic’s Danish factory has received the United States Federal Drug Administration (FDA) seal of approval to manufacture smallpox vaccines for use against monkeypox, according to a press release Wednesday. 

The facility where the vaccines will be produced is just outside of Helsingør in North Zealand. The Danish drugmaker’s stock has leapt over 50 percent in the past two weeks, more than tripling since May. 

As of the end of 2021, Bavarian had 759 full-time employees, according to their website. 

Police recruit help from local motorcycle club 

Authorities in Glyngøre, the site of Thursday’s Tour de France celebrations honoring Jonas Vingegaard, will receive crowd control help from an unlikely source — the local biker gang (but think Harleys, not the kind Vingegaard rides).  

Glyngøre’s population of 1,400 will be swallowed up 10,000-25,000 Danes expected to attend the events, so it’s all hands on deck for local police. 

The motorcycle club “will drive around in dotted mountain shirts and show people where to drive in and park,” Morten Bujakewitz of the Mid- and West Jutland Police told broadcaster DR. \

For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

A vote among SAS pilots, Vingegaard's triumphant return and the wages different jobs command are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 27 July 2022 09:12 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Do you make as much as the average waiter in Denmark? 

At an average of €46.90/hour, workers in Denmark earn the highest hourly wage in the European Union. But how do different professions stack up?

The Local combed data from Statistics Denmark to compare average salaries across professions, from hospitality and service industry workers to engineers and university professors. See how your earnings compare to the national average for your job — and perhaps plan a switch to the lucrative world of Danish trash and recycling collection. 

Will SAS pilots approve negotiated agreement? 

Pilots for SAS will give the final verdict on the agreement their representatives negotiated with the airline by August 6, according to Norwegian state media NRK.

“We have presented the new agreement and the circumstances of its conclusion as best we can to our members,” Roger Kloset, representative for the Norwegian pilots, told NRK. “Then the members must decide for themselves whether they think it is possible to achieve a better result by voting down the agreement and going into conflict again.” 

While Klokset wouldn’t hazard a prediction of the vote’s outcome, Danish Pilot Association chairman Henrik Thyregod believes the pilots he represents will vote the agreement through with “a very large majority,” Thyregod tells newswire Ritzau. 

…and another airline strike 

If you’re flying Wednesday, your airline woes may not be over with the conclusion of the SAS strike.

Twenty thousand Lufthansa employees in Germany are on strike from the wee hours of Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. 

The stoppage will ground 1,000 planes in Germany and affect 134,000 air passengers, according to Ritzau. 

A cloudy return for Vingegaard 

Although Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard will be all sunshine in his yellow victor’s jersey, the weather won’t be cooperating for the celebrations of his return, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute. 

Wednesday morning will begin much like Tuesday, with clouds, chilly winds, and occassional light showers. Over the course of the day, a high pressure front should sap the strength from the winds and allow the sun to re-emerge — but not in time for the Vingegaard celebrations, which start at noon. 

Rain or shine, the ceremonial pancakes will taste just as good and Vingegaard says he’s eager to see Danish cycling fans. “I have no idea how many people will come, but I think it will be completely crazy and insane,” Vingegaard told TV2 Sport. “Of course, I hope that many people will come.”

And the cycling fans are expected to turn out, both along Vingegaard’s driving route and in Tivoli, where up to 25,000 fans will gather at 4 pm, Ritzau says. 

