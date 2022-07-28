For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Fewer teachers and nurses in Denmark's future, good news for a Danish drug company, and the motorcycle club helping police are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.
Published: 28 July 2022 08:36 CEST
Hopeful applicants to Danish higher education got their answers today. Photo: Anne Bæk/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
A vote among SAS pilots, Vingegaard's triumphant return and the wages different jobs command are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 27 July 2022 09:12 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments