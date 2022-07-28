Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

Denmark to offer compensation to wind turbine neighbours

Denmark’s government has suggested financial compensation to local communities in areas where green energy is produced.

Published: 28 July 2022 12:07 CEST
Denmark to offer compensation to wind turbine neighbours
Denmark's government says it wants to recognise local opposition to green energy installations by offering more compensation to affected residents. File photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Onshore wind turbines and solar panel farms often opposed by people who live near their proposed locations, sometimes resulting in debate and campaigns against the projects.

The government is now prepared to address local concerns with specific measures aimed at recompensing neighbours to green energy production sites, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

Minister for Housing and the Interior, Christian Rabjerg Madsen, told the newspaper that monetary compensation would be offered to persons who live in areas earmarked for wind and sun energy farms.

“We have, on several occasions, agreed between the [minority] government and parliamentary partners to increase the bonus for living close to sustainable energy facilities,” Madsen said.

“At the same time, we will use the planning laws to create higher grades of freedom and more [legal] framework,” he said.

Planning laws could be skirted to help residents in affected areas by, for example, allowing housing to be built on open land, in order to support local projects, the minister explained.

A government initiative will also aim to inform municipalities about successful green projects in other areas, he noted.

Additionally, the appeals system will be boosted so that objections to sustainable energy construction proposals will be processed by the relevant appeals boards within six months. The government has set aside an extra 25.5 million kroner to this end in 2025 and 2026.

Areas with a large number of sustainable energy projects will be eligble for 10 million kroner of state support from the so-called Rural District Fund (Landdistriktpuljen).

A parliamentary majority last month reached an agreement over the planning laws. At the time, Madsen said the government wanted to make it easier to install wind and solar energy farms.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

What is the ‘fat manure’ plaguing Danish coasts this summer?

Several Danish coasts have been plagued by a brown algae this summer called 'fedtemøg', directly translated as 'fat manure', which rots on the edge of water and causes beaches to smell.

Published: 13 July 2022 14:48 CEST
Updated: 16 July 2022 09:46 CEST
What is the 'fat manure' plaguing Danish coasts this summer?

The brown algae has been seen on the coasts of Fyn in particular, but according to the Danish Fishing Association, it has also been reported in Aarhus, Bornholm and Vejle Fjord.

Stiig Markager, professor at the Department of Ecoscience at Aarhus University explained to TV2 Fyn that solid surfaces such as stones and ropes are covered by a “furry coat” of algae.

“At some point, they become loose and turn into a lot of brown slime that lies on the water and eventually drifts onto the beach and rots and smells”, he said.

The reason there is so much fedtemøg around, could be because of a lot of rain in February, followed by a very sunny Spring.

“Many nutrients came out of the water from the streams, just as we entered Spring with lot of hours of sunshine, so the algae started to grow,” Markager explained.

He stressed that it is not toxic, but signs of an unbalanced marine environment with too many nutrients. The solution he said is to reduce agricultural emissions.

Since the end of June, Greve Municipality has cleaned the beach twice a week to get rid of the greasy manure.

“It is effective when you remove it. But there is a lot of fat manure, brown algae and seaweed in Køge Bay. So if the wind changes direction, the beach is covered again after two hours,” the chairman of the Climate, Technology and Environment Committee in Greve Municipality, Hans-Jørgen Kirstein, told newswire Ritzau.

After it is all collected by a machine called “Fedtegreven”, environmental samples have to be taken and then it is driven away – in Greve’s case to a local farmer who can use it for manure.

“It’s fine, it comes away from the beach, but the smell is a nuisance for those who live there, and problems with seaweed flies”, Hans-Jørgen Kirstein said.

He would like alternative solutions for controlling the fedtemøg to be looked at. Greve Municipality removes about 9000 tons of the fat manure every year on a stretch of almost six kilometres.

SHOW COMMENTS