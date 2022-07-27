For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
A vote among SAS pilots, Vingegaard's triumphant return and the wages different jobs command are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 27 July 2022 09:12 CEST
Lufthansa strike is causing disruptions to summer travel. Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
A summer cool snap, dwindling gas supply from Russia, and the route for Vingegaard's victory lap are among the top news stories in Denmark this Tuesday.
Published: 26 July 2022 08:57 CEST
