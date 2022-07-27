Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Do you make as much as the average waiter in Denmark?

At an average of €46.90/hour, workers in Denmark earn the highest hourly wage in the European Union. But how do different professions stack up?

The Local combed data from Statistics Denmark to compare average salaries across professions, from hospitality and service industry workers to engineers and university professors. See how your earnings compare to the national average for your job — and perhaps plan a switch to the lucrative world of Danish trash and recycling collection.

Will SAS pilots approve negotiated agreement?

Pilots for SAS will give the final verdict on the agreement their representatives negotiated with the airline by August 6, according to Norwegian state media NRK.

“We have presented the new agreement and the circumstances of its conclusion as best we can to our members,” Roger Kloset, representative for the Norwegian pilots, told NRK. “Then the members must decide for themselves whether they think it is possible to achieve a better result by voting down the agreement and going into conflict again.”

While Klokset wouldn’t hazard a prediction of the vote’s outcome, Danish Pilot Association chairman Henrik Thyregod believes the pilots he represents will vote the agreement through with “a very large majority,” Thyregod tells newswire Ritzau.

…and another airline strike

If you’re flying Wednesday, your airline woes may not be over with the conclusion of the SAS strike.

Twenty thousand Lufthansa employees in Germany are on strike from the wee hours of Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

The stoppage will ground 1,000 planes in Germany and affect 134,000 air passengers, according to Ritzau.

A cloudy return for Vingegaard

Although Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard will be all sunshine in his yellow victor’s jersey, the weather won’t be cooperating for the celebrations of his return, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute.

Wednesday morning will begin much like Tuesday, with clouds, chilly winds, and occassional light showers. Over the course of the day, a high pressure front should sap the strength from the winds and allow the sun to re-emerge — but not in time for the Vingegaard celebrations, which start at noon.

Rain or shine, the ceremonial pancakes will taste just as good and Vingegaard says he’s eager to see Danish cycling fans. “I have no idea how many people will come, but I think it will be completely crazy and insane,” Vingegaard told TV2 Sport. “Of course, I hope that many people will come.”

And the cycling fans are expected to turn out, both along Vingegaard’s driving route and in Tivoli, where up to 25,000 fans will gather at 4 pm, Ritzau says.

