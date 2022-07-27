TOUR DE FRANCE
IN PICTURES: Vingegaard’s triumphant to return Copenhagen after Tour de France win
Cycling-mad Danes have turned out in their thousands on Wednesday, July 27th to give a hero's welcome to 25-year-old Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard.
Published: 27 July 2022 16:46 CEST
Fans crowd Rådhuspladsen as Vingegaard and his family wave from a balcony. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Thousands of fans line the streets on a windy Copenhagen afternoon to catch a glimpse of Vingegaard on his way to City Hall. Photo: Mads Klaus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix.
Vingegaard is the second Danish tour winner in history, and the first since the year of his birth. Foto: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix
Fans crowd Rådhuspladsen as Vingegaard and his family wave from a balcony. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Vingegaard speaks at Copenhagen City Hall, his girlfriend Trine Marie Hansen and their daughter Frida seen left. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Vingegaard, Trine Marie Hansen and their daughter Frida ride the Tivoli train amid celebrations of the Tour de France win. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
When the Tour teams were presented ahead of the race, 15,000 turned out to Tivoli to cheer them on. During the celebration of Vingegaard’s victory, crowds may stretch Tivoli’s 25,000-person capacity. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments