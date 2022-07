Using Statistics Denmark data from 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, the Local Denmark has compiled a table with a sampling of average salaries across industries. We’ve rounded to the nearest hundred kroner and used the average exchange rate for 2020 to determine yearly salary in euros (again rounding to the nearest hundred euros).

And remember, these numbers are before SKAT — the Danish tax agency — takes its cut. Income tax rates in Denmark are progressive and vary based on where you live, with Copenhagen income taxes ranging from a floor of 37 percent to a maximum of 53 percent.

Service Industry and Tourism

Snopes, the viral internet fact-checking site, famously validated claims that Danish McDonald’s workers in Denmark earn over US$20 an hour, which many Americans rejected as impossible. But possible it is — waiters and bartenders make an average of more than 26,000 kroner a month, and all without tips!

Waiters and bartenders 26,800 kroner/month €43,100 per year Cleaners (private, hotel, and office) 29,000 €46,700 Hotel managers 49,500 €79,600 Restaurant managers 61,800 €99,400 Hotel receptionists 31,000 €49,900

Healthcare

As of the first quarter of 2022, just under 198,000 people in Denmark were working in healthcare, accounting for seven percent of the entire labour force. Nurses are in particular demand after a wave of resignations following strikes in summer of 2021.

Medical doctors 63,600 kroner/month €102,300 per year Specialists 87,800 €141,200 Nurses 42,200 €67,900 Midwives 41,000 €65,900 Dentists 61,200 €98,400 Pharmacists 65,500 €105,400 Psychologists 48,300 €77,700

Education

Denmark offers public education for toddlers all the way though to graduate students, and has the bills to back it up. In 2020, Denmark invested more than 6 percent of its total GDP in education, according to Eurostat.

University and higher education teachers 49,600 kroner/month €79,800 per year Vocational education teacher 43,700 €70,300 Secondary education teachers 50,300 €80,900 Primary school and early childhood 41,000 €66,000 Language teachers 47,500 €76,400

Creative Industries

International hits like Borgen and the Chestnut Man have made Danish actors household names. But screenwriters, producers and other industry creatives have been pushing for fairer rights-sharing and compensation agreements with streaming giants like Netflix — with mixed results.

Photographers 39,000 kroner/month €62,700 / year Authors, journalists and linguists 49,000 €78,800 Graphic and multimedia designers 40,400 €65,000 Public relations 48,400 €77,900 Advertising and marketing 49,000 €78,800 Film, stage, and related directors and producers 43,900 €70,600

Technology and IT

Software developers 57,600 kroner/month €92,700 / year Web and multimedia developers 47,700 €76,700 Applications programmers 60,000 €96,500

Engineering

Just like any other country, engineers in Denmark take home a tidy sum, with mining engineers leading the pack.

Mechanical Engineers 59,000 kroner/month €94,900 / year Chemical Engineers 65,000 €104,600 Mining engineers, metallurgists and related professionals 82,600 €132,900 Electronics engineers 61,200 €98,400

Miscellaneous

To round out our list, we’ve chosen some roles you might encounter in your everyday life, or in a Richard Scarry illustration. You can explore the full data sheet provided by Statistics Denmark here.