Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

A summer cool snap, dwindling gas supply from Russia, and the route for Vingegaard's victory lap are among the top news stories in Denmark this Tuesday.

Published: 26 July 2022 08:57 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
It's high season for summer houses in Denmark, even if the weather isn't cooperating. Photo: John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix

Barclays closing accounts of Brits living in Denmark 

To the chagrin of its customers in Denmark, Barclays will join the list of UK banks that no longer serves customers in the EU after Brexit, according to messages received by current customers. 

Personal and savings accounts held by residents of Denmark will be closed by the end of the year, Barclays says. 

READ MORE: Banking giant Barclays to close all accounts of Brits living in Denmark

Route for Vingegaard’s victory lap released 

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard will be welcomed home with considerable fanfare on Wednesday. 

Starting at 12:15 pm, Vingegaard’s open car will travel through Amagerbro and Christianshavn, passing alongside Christiansborg palace on his way to celebratory pancakes at Copenhagen City Hall — a map is available from TV2. 

You can also ring in the win with Vingegaard in Tivoli at 4 pm. 

READ MORE: Denmark celebrates home-grown Tour de France winner Vingegaard

Un-summery weather to start the week 

The cool snap continues thanks to a high-pressure front, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute. On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect some good-old-fashioned Danish wind, plenty of clouds, and scattered showers. 

By Thursday, the wind should abate and the sun will make another appearance, bringing with it slightly warmer temperatures, the DMI predicts. 

Russia cuts gas sent to Europe by 50 percent 

Gazprom, an energy company run by the Russian state, announced a further reduction to the gas supply that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline carries to Europe.

As of Wednesday, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline — which reopened July 21st after a 10 day closure — will only be operating at 20 percent of its maximum capacity. That’s down from the 40 percent that Gazprom promised when it reopened the pipeline. 

“Russia is doing this to make it as difficult as possible for Europeans to prepare for winter,” Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says. “It is an open gas war Russia is waging against a united Europe.” 

Gas prices in Europe have already risen 10 percent since Gazprom announced the change Monday afternoon, according to newswire Ritzau. 

READ MORE: What does Denmark’s ‘energy warning’ mean for businesses and individuals? 

EU greenlights Danish-developed smallpox vaccine for monkeypox 

Imavex, a smallpox-prevention drug developed by Danish company Bavarian Nordic in 2013, can be used to inoculate at-risk populations against monkeypox, the European Commission has concluded at the recommendation of the European Medicine Agency. 

With the Commission’s seal of approval, the vaccine can now be marketed across the EU to prevent the spread of monkeypox, which the World Health Organisation upgraded on Saturday to a global health emergency. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Tour de France celebrations for Vingegaard, a missing lottery winner, and cooling apartment sales are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 25 July 2022 08:58 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Danish rider Vingegaard victorious — pancakes are in order 

Baby-faced 25-year-old cyclist Jonas Vingegaard was the first across the finish line in Paris on Sunday, snagging the first Tour de France win for Denmark since the year he was born. 

Vingegaard will make his triumphant return on Wednesday. At noon, the Fyn native will ride in an open car from the airport to Copenhagen Town Hall, where he will be served the traditional ‘town hall pancakes’ that are the just deserts/desserts for winning athletes and visiting dignitaries. (According to broadcaster DR, it’s a 90-year-old recipe that involves “orange cream, apricot jam, and sweetened roasted almonds.”) 

After an appearance on the Town Hall balcony, Vingegaard and other Tour de France riders will be honored with a celebration at Tivoli. 

“It can hardly get any bigger. I hope that many thousands will turn up along the route and in the Town Hall Square, so that we can give Jonas Vingegaard the reception and tribute he deserves,” Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen told newswire Ritzau. 

READ ALSO: Denmark celebrates home-grown Tour de France winner Vingegaard

Danish apartment sales plummet 

The red-hot apartment market of 2021 has finally cooled to pre-pandemic levels, according to figures provided by real estate company Boligsiden. 

In the first half of 2022, 8,644 owner-occupied apartments were sold in Denmark — that’s down a third from 2021’s tally of 12,947 flats sold by that time. 

“Now it is starting to be more of a buyer’s market, where sellers also have to realize that if they want to sell they have to lower the prices,” says Mira Lie Nielsen, housing economist at Nykredit, one of Denmark’s major banks and the country’s largest mortgage lender.

 READ ALSO: ‘Prove you’re going to stay’: The challenges of buying a home in Denmark as a foreigner

Are you a millionaire? Check your pockets 

A record-breaking lottery jackpot of 750 million kroner is still unclaimed two days after the lucky numbers were drawn by Eurojackpot. 

The winning ticket was purchased at a Meny supermarket in Blåvand on Jutland’s west coast, a tiny town with a year-round population of just 500 that has become a popular tourist destination for Danes and Germans in the summer, when the local headcount jumps to as many as 50,000 as people flock to summer homes. 

Winners have a year to claim their prize, but a delay makes the lottery runners at Danske Spil antsy — they decorated the Blåvand Meny on Saturday in hopes of jogging the newly-minted millionaire’s memory, but if the money still isn’t claimed within the next few weeks, they’ll start taking out newspaper ads. 

READ ALSO: Summer houses in Denmark: What are the rules and when can you live in them?

SHOW COMMENTS