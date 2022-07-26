For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
A summer cool snap, dwindling gas supply from Russia, and the route for Vingegaard's victory lap are among the top news stories in Denmark this Tuesday.
Published: 26 July 2022 08:57 CEST
It's high season for summer houses in Denmark, even if the weather isn't cooperating. Photo: John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Tour de France celebrations for Vingegaard, a missing lottery winner, and cooling apartment sales are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 25 July 2022 08:58 CEST
