Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Barclays closing accounts of Brits living in Denmark

To the chagrin of its customers in Denmark, Barclays will join the list of UK banks that no longer serves customers in the EU after Brexit, according to messages received by current customers.

Personal and savings accounts held by residents of Denmark will be closed by the end of the year, Barclays says.

Route for Vingegaard’s victory lap released

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard will be welcomed home with considerable fanfare on Wednesday.

Starting at 12:15 pm, Vingegaard’s open car will travel through Amagerbro and Christianshavn, passing alongside Christiansborg palace on his way to celebratory pancakes at Copenhagen City Hall — a map is available from TV2.

You can also ring in the win with Vingegaard in Tivoli at 4 pm.

Un-summery weather to start the week

The cool snap continues thanks to a high-pressure front, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute. On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect some good-old-fashioned Danish wind, plenty of clouds, and scattered showers.

By Thursday, the wind should abate and the sun will make another appearance, bringing with it slightly warmer temperatures, the DMI predicts.

Russia cuts gas sent to Europe by 50 percent

Gazprom, an energy company run by the Russian state, announced a further reduction to the gas supply that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline carries to Europe.

As of Wednesday, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline — which reopened July 21st after a 10 day closure — will only be operating at 20 percent of its maximum capacity. That’s down from the 40 percent that Gazprom promised when it reopened the pipeline.

“Russia is doing this to make it as difficult as possible for Europeans to prepare for winter,” Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says. “It is an open gas war Russia is waging against a united Europe.”

Gas prices in Europe have already risen 10 percent since Gazprom announced the change Monday afternoon, according to newswire Ritzau.

EU greenlights Danish-developed smallpox vaccine for monkeypox

Imavex, a smallpox-prevention drug developed by Danish company Bavarian Nordic in 2013, can be used to inoculate at-risk populations against monkeypox, the European Commission has concluded at the recommendation of the European Medicine Agency.

With the Commission’s seal of approval, the vaccine can now be marketed across the EU to prevent the spread of monkeypox, which the World Health Organisation upgraded on Saturday to a global health emergency.