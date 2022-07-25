Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Tour de France celebrations for Vingegaard, a missing lottery winner, and cooling apartment sales are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 25 July 2022 08:58 CEST
The market for Danish apartments is finally coming back down to earth, according to figures from the first half of 2022. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish rider Vingegaard victorious — pancakes are in order 

Baby-faced 25-year-old cyclist Jonas Vingegaard was the first across the finish line in Paris on Sunday, snagging the first Tour de France win for Denmark since the year he was born. 

Vingegaard will make his triumphant return on Wednesday. At noon, the Fyn native will ride in an open car from the airport to Copenhagen Town Hall, where he will be served the traditional ‘town hall pancakes’ that are the just deserts/desserts for winning athletes and visiting dignitaries. (According to broadcaster DR, it’s a 90-year-old recipe that involves “orange cream, apricot jam, and sweetened roasted almonds.”) 

After an appearance on the Town Hall balcony, Vingegaard and other Tour de France riders will be honored with a celebration at Tivoli. 

“It can hardly get any bigger. I hope that many thousands will turn up along the route and in the Town Hall Square, so that we can give Jonas Vingegaard the reception and tribute he deserves,” Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen told newswire Ritzau. 

Danish apartment sales plummet 

The red-hot apartment market of 2021 has finally cooled to pre-pandemic levels, according to figures provided by real estate company Boligsiden. 

In the first half of 2022, 8,644 owner-occupied apartments were sold in Denmark — that’s down a third from 2021’s tally of 12,947 flats sold by that time. 

“Now it is starting to be more of a buyer’s market, where sellers also have to realize that if they want to sell they have to lower the prices,” says Mira Lie Nielsen, housing economist at Nykredit, one of Denmark’s major banks and the country’s largest mortgage lender.

Are you a millionaire? Check your pockets 

A record-breaking lottery jackpot of 750 million kroner is still unclaimed two days after the lucky numbers were drawn by Eurojackpot. 

The winning ticket was purchased at a Meny supermarket in Blåvand on Jutland’s west coast, a tiny town with a year-round population of just 500 that has become a popular tourist destination for Danes and Germans in the summer, when the local headcount jumps to as many as 50,000 as people flock to summer homes. 

Winners have a year to claim their prize, but a delay makes the lottery runners at Danske Spil antsy — they decorated the Blåvand Meny on Saturday in hopes of jogging the newly-minted millionaire’s memory, but if the money still isn’t claimed within the next few weeks, they’ll start taking out newspaper ads. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Relief from the heat, a wedding boom, and fourth Covid jabs are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 22 July 2022 08:50 CEST
Clouds and ‘changeable’ weather ahead 

Friday and Saturday will be a brief respite from the record-breaking heatwave with highs in the low 20s, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute. Be prepared for showers and thunderstorms this morning, but the sun could make an appearance this afternoon. More rain is in the cards for Saturday, the DMI says. 

It should warm back up on Sunday and Monday. “Unfortunately for the sun-loving, the rising temperatures don’t come with sun from a cloudless sky,” says DMI meteorologist Mette Zhang. “Instead, unsettled weather is expected with a lot of clouds as well as rain and showers.” 

A Danish wedding boom

Churches and town halls across Denmark are experiencing a surge in weddings, reports newspaper Kristeligt Dagbad. It’s particularly dramatic at Copenhagen city hall, which celebrated 1,000 more weddings in the first five months of 2022 than the same time in 2021. 

Industry experts put it down to pent-up pandemic demand, the general popularity of summer weddings, and wedding tourism. 

Negative interest rates become…more positive 

At many major Danish banks, accounts with 100,000 kroner or more are charged negative interest rates — you have to pay for your savings. But since the European Central Bank yesterday raised its interest rates in the hopes of stemming inflation, negative interest rates will be less of a headache for many Danish savers. 

Danske Bank, Nordea, and Jyske Bank have brought their interest rates closer to the black. Rather than -0.7 percent a year, their deposit rate will be -0.2 percent a year. The change will be effective as of August 1st for Danske Bank and September 1st for Nordea customers, while Jyske Bank has yet to provide a timeline. 

Are you eligible for a fourth shot? Difficult to say 

Public health officials say a low turnout for the second round of Covid boosters — for most people, their fourth jab — has made them concerned that many don’t realise they’re eligible. 

And really, who could blame them? 

Danish authorities have waffled on offering fourth jabs, and to whom, since the beginning of the year.  Indeed, the Danish Health Authority website doesn’t appear to currently provide a list of conditions that qualify for a second booster and instead refers readers to their primary care provider. That’s unfortunate since even general practitioners are finding it hard to determine who the rules say can get a fourth shot, Danish broadcaster DR reports.

When the vaccination program began in early 2021, Denmark estimated the number of ‘selected patients with particularly increased risk’ that should be prioritised for vaccination at 240,000. Since prime minister Mette Frederiksen announced last month that the ‘particularly vulnerable’ can receive second boosters, only about 3,500 people have come in for a jab. 

