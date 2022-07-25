Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Danish rider Vingegaard victorious — pancakes are in order

Baby-faced 25-year-old cyclist Jonas Vingegaard was the first across the finish line in Paris on Sunday, snagging the first Tour de France win for Denmark since the year he was born.

Vingegaard will make his triumphant return on Wednesday. At noon, the Fyn native will ride in an open car from the airport to Copenhagen Town Hall, where he will be served the traditional ‘town hall pancakes’ that are the just deserts/desserts for winning athletes and visiting dignitaries. (According to broadcaster DR, it’s a 90-year-old recipe that involves “orange cream, apricot jam, and sweetened roasted almonds.”)

After an appearance on the Town Hall balcony, Vingegaard and other Tour de France riders will be honored with a celebration at Tivoli.

“It can hardly get any bigger. I hope that many thousands will turn up along the route and in the Town Hall Square, so that we can give Jonas Vingegaard the reception and tribute he deserves,” Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen told newswire Ritzau.

Danish apartment sales plummet

The red-hot apartment market of 2021 has finally cooled to pre-pandemic levels, according to figures provided by real estate company Boligsiden.

In the first half of 2022, 8,644 owner-occupied apartments were sold in Denmark — that’s down a third from 2021’s tally of 12,947 flats sold by that time.

“Now it is starting to be more of a buyer’s market, where sellers also have to realize that if they want to sell they have to lower the prices,” says Mira Lie Nielsen, housing economist at Nykredit, one of Denmark’s major banks and the country’s largest mortgage lender.

Are you a millionaire? Check your pockets

A record-breaking lottery jackpot of 750 million kroner is still unclaimed two days after the lucky numbers were drawn by Eurojackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Meny supermarket in Blåvand on Jutland’s west coast, a tiny town with a year-round population of just 500 that has become a popular tourist destination for Danes and Germans in the summer, when the local headcount jumps to as many as 50,000 as people flock to summer homes.

Winners have a year to claim their prize, but a delay makes the lottery runners at Danske Spil antsy — they decorated the Blåvand Meny on Saturday in hopes of jogging the newly-minted millionaire’s memory, but if the money still isn’t claimed within the next few weeks, they’ll start taking out newspaper ads.

