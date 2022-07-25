Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPORT

Denmark celebrates home-grown Tour de France winner Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard was crowned Tour de France champion on Sunday after a gruelling 3,350km, 21-stage race, ending a journey which had its roots in the mundane surroundings of a fish factory in his native Denmark.

Published: 25 July 2022 08:40 CEST
Denmark celebrates home-grown Tour de France winner Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after winning the Tour de France. Photo: Christian Hartmann/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

He follows compatriot Bjarne Riis who won the world’s most famous bike race — although later admitted to doping — in 1996, the year Vingegaard was born.

“Every day was quick, fast, it’s been rough. There has been a lot of attacking. It must have looked good on television,” said the champion.

It is a stunning success for Vingegaard, three weeks after the race pedalled off from Copenhagen for the first of three stages on home ground.

Over 35,000 paying fans had packed into Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens to greet the Tour de France riders before the race.

When it came to the turn of Dutch outfit Jumbo Visma, a roar went up which seemed to overwhelm the 25-year-old co-captain of the team, a quiet, unassuming rider.

Fighting back tears, Vingegaard looked far from a future champion of one of sport’s most difficult endurance tests.

On the opening day time-trial, a wall of sound reverberated around Copenhagen, as their home hope’s progress was tracked along the downtown route.

While much of the rest of the world was unaware of Vingegaard, the man from northern Jutland was already a household name at home.

That was not only because of his cycling skills, but his mother-in-law who shot to national celebrity after competing on the Great Danish Bake Off show, and also featured on Denmark’s version of Dancing with the Stars.

Vingegaard was born in December 1996 and raised in Hillerslev, a fishing village of just 370 inhabitants, in a completely flat landscape on the shores of the North Sea.

Denmark’s previous Tour winner Riis was born in Herning, around 100km from Hillerslev.

As a child, Vingegaard played handball and football before turning to cycling after watching the Tour of Denmark pass close to his home.

With his slender frame and the windy flatlands of Denmark, his staggering climbing skills were yet to be revealed.

He joined Colo-Quick, a continental Tour team, at 19 and worked in a fish business in the mornings before training.

“I had to get up early, but it gave me something to do, and I wasn’t sure if I would become a professional cyclist,” Vingegaard said.

It was at Colo-Quick that he met his partner Trine Hansen, a marketing manager who is nine years his senior, with the couple having a young daughter Frida.

“He told me he was going to be a banker, and I thought I’d be a banker’s wife,” Hansen said this week.

Vingegaard joined Jumbo in 2019, where he says he “learned to cycle”.

He came to prominence at last year’s Tour de France, where riding under the radar he suddenly found himself team leader when Primoz Roglic crashed out, finishing second.

Shy and retiring, he refuses nearly all television engagements, relying on Trine to front the family image while he gets on with the cycling.

He relentlessly thanks her when interviewed, speaking of “his two girls at home” being the rocks of his life.

After meeting French President Emmanuel Macron following stage 18, Vingegaard was stunned.

“He knew my name,” said Vingegaard who admits he has had problems in the past with self-confidence.

On this Tour, he bettered two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar on both the toughest mountain stages to clinch the champion’s yellow jersey that will make him a hero in his homeland.

“I don’t know how this will affect our lives, but I grew up somehow,” said Vingegaard. “But I feel better than ever”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPORT

How Denmark has fallen in love with the Tour de France

Denmark could have its first Tour de France winner since 1996 and the country has been gripped by the world's most famous cycle race.

Published: 21 July 2022 14:38 CEST
How Denmark has fallen in love with the Tour de France

In the Tour de France, teams represent corporate sponsors rather than their home countries — but that doesn’t mean national pride doesn’t come into play.

It certainly has in Denmark this year where there are high hope the country could have its first winner since 1996. Jonas Vingegaard leads the general classification after stage 17 this year.

What’s the reaction been like in Denmark?

Danish fans have earned their ‘cycle-mad’ reputation in 2022 — when the teams were officially presented in a ceremony in Copenhagen amusement park Tivoli, a stunning 15,000 fans turned out to cheer them on. Park staff said only rock stars had garnered that kind of welcome before. 

According to estimates by the ASO, the company that organises the Tour, as many as 2 million Danes watched the three stages the country hosted in person, while TV coverage captured 77 percent of the Danish marketshare. 

They’ve been rewarded with an impressive performance by Danish riders across several Tour teams, and Jonas Vingegaard in particular has become a social media darling. 

READ ALSO: Thousands of cycling fans in Copenhagen for Tour de France departure 

Fans braved rain and camped out for hours ahead of the Grand Départ on July 1. Photos: Mathias Svold/Ritzau Scanpix

Stage wins 

Three Danes have won stages so far this year — Magnus Cort (age 29 and a Bornholm native) took the yellow jersey at the foothills of the Alps in the tenth stage,  Jonas Vingegaard won the mountainous eleventh stage, and Mads Pedersen (26, of Aarhus) won the thirteenth stage in a sprint. 

It’s the most stages Danes have won in 26 years, since the 1996 race when Bjarne Riis and Rolf Sørensen took three stages between them. That was of course the year Riis was crowned overall winner in Paris.

Last week, Pedersen told journalists he’s proud to be part of a ‘big generation’ of successful Danish cyclists, whose emergence he attributes to “hard work from local clubs [and] junior teams.” 

“It’s a huge thanks to everyone who was supporting all the riders as kids and from there on let’s just hope that people will keep supporting talents and people who are dreaming,” he added. 

READ ALSO: IN PICTURES: The Tour de France starts in Denmark 

Overall favorite 

Vingegaard, a baby-faced 25-year-old from Fynen, starts July 21 with a 2 minute, 18 second lead in the general standings that may already be insurmountable for returning champ Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia.

The eighteenth stage is the last mountain battle for the two riders and unless Pogačar manages to significantly whittle down Vingegaard’s advantage, the Dane is all-but assured to win the yellow jersey as the 2022 Tour de France winner in Paris on Sunday. 

Even lonely stretches of the Tour route outside cities were crowded with fans. Photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

What’s at stake? 

Beyond bragging rights, there’s a €2,288,450 pot of prize money (over 17 million kroner) to be divvied up between Tour de France winners. The overall winner is awarded €500,000 — which is generally further portioned up to include teammates and staff — while second and third place receive €200,000 and €100,000. 

The winners of each stage take home €11,000 (number two and three receive €5,500 and €2,800, respectively), and jerseys also net you a tidy payday, as will top classifications. The winning team at the end of the race is given €50,000 (second and third get €30,000 and €20,000). 

There are also prizes you might not expect, including a completion award — every rider who finishes the race receives €1,000 — and the ‘Super Combative’ award, €20,000 that goes to whoever the jurists decide was the most aggressive. 

SHOW COMMENTS