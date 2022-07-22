For members
DANISH HABITS
What’s the tipping culture in Denmark you should know about?
Beyond the complexities of tipping etiquette across cultures, tipping in Denmark can just be physically difficult. Here's how to handle it.
Published: 22 July 2022 16:09 CEST
Should you tip at Danish restaurants? Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
DANISH HABITS
When can you talk to a stranger in Denmark without annoying them?
In Denmark, it can be seen as rude and intrusive to start a conversation with a total stranger. Except, it seems, in certain circumstances. Here's our best guess at what they are.
Published: 1 July 2022 14:52 CEST
