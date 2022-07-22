Read news from:
DANISH HABITS

What’s the tipping culture in Denmark you should know about?

Beyond the complexities of tipping etiquette across cultures, tipping in Denmark can just be physically difficult. Here's how to handle it.

Published: 22 July 2022 16:09 CEST
What's the tipping culture in Denmark you should know about?
Should you tip at Danish restaurants? Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The short answer 

Tipping in Denmark is certainly not expected, but it’s certainly not frowned upon either. If you’ve received excellent service, you can either round your bill up to the nearest 10 or 100 kroner or aim for 10 percent of your total, which is considered generous.  

One exception, according to several travel websites including Fodor, appears to be hotel porters. These sources recommend tipping them between 1 and 5 kroner per bag. 

Restaurants that cater to tourists, particularly in Copenhagen, seem to be more likely to present opportunities to tip — but you shouldn’t feel pressure to do so. 

The reasons why, and how tipping can be tricky in practice 

It’s not just that people in the service industry are paid a living wage (they are) and receive universal social benefits from the Danish government (they do) — it’s that cash simply isn’t king in Denmark. 

Over the past twenty or so years, it’s become very uncommon to carry cash in Denmark (both the higher-denomination bills or lower-denomination coins) and nearly all transactions are by card or the ubiquitous MobilePay app, and many stores don’t accept cash. So while in Spain it’s very easy to leave a few Eurocents on the table if you’ve received exceptional service, it can actually be a challenge to tip in Denmark if you don’t have any pocket change (which you won’t). 

If you do pay by card, it’s very rare to receive a receipt to sign (unless you’re paying with a foreign credit card), meaning there’s no opportunity to fill in the ‘tip’ line item. Some card readers at cafés and restaurants have begun offering an opportunity to tip by percentage, but often the person checking you out will select ‘no tip’ before they even hand it to you to approve the charge. 

DANISH HABITS

When can you talk to a stranger in Denmark without annoying them?

In Denmark, it can be seen as rude and intrusive to start a conversation with a total stranger. Except, it seems, in certain circumstances. Here's our best guess at what they are.

Published: 1 July 2022 14:52 CEST
When can you talk to a stranger in Denmark without annoying them?

If you’ve moved to Denmark from the United States, Australia or even the relatively reserved United Kingdom, you might have been struck by the noticeable lack of chit-chat forthcoming from strangers.

On buses, in supermarkets or bank queues, it’s not out of the ordinary for a stranger to mention the weather or pass comment on the surroundings.

This is not really how it’s done in Denmark.

I recall once asking a supermarket checkout operator to stop the conveyor belt on the checkout from rolling, because it was mixing my items with somebody else’s. She, and the three (all silent) people behind me in the queue, all looked at me like I was a monster, but said nothing.

I later learned that the conveyor belts operate automatically, so the operator might not actually have been able to stop it at all. But nobody bothered to tell me this – dead-eyed silence was considered by all four of my interlocutors to be the better option.

READ ALSO: Five Danish social norms that might be new to newcomers

Danes are generally uncomfortable with small talk. This is not due to unfriendliness though, but is rather a way of being considerate. Most people (I’m generalising based on 15 years of residence) prefer not to initiate a conversation with a stranger because they think it might make the other person uncomfortable.

This sometimes extends to just blanking people out when it might actually be of use to say something – like in the supermarket scenario above.

But just because small talk is unusual does not mean it doesn’t happen. It is just restricted by a set of unspoken rules. 

In general, speaking to strangers is acceptable under one or more of three conditions: that there are external circumstances that limit how long the interaction can take, that you have something in common with them, or that you are both focused on some sort of third element, which dilutes the intensity of face-to-face contact. 

The examples below all meet at least one of those three criteria. If you can think of any others, let me know.

At the playground with their children 

Towards the end of my extended parental leave (all provided by the Danish welfare system), my little girl was old enough to take to the local playground in Copenhagen so I could push her on the swings and lift her up onto the coil spring horses.

I’ve never found it so easy and comfortable chatting to passers-by in all my time in Denmark (or anywhere else).

Parents at playgrounds (legepladser in Danish) can strike up conversations with one another. This fits two, or perhaps three, of the rules: they have something in common (children), and they have an external thing to focus on (children).

The externally set time limit is also there to some extent, as children (in Denmark, as elsewhere) tend to wander off, start crying, or need parental attention, providing the Dane with the required escape route should the conversation become awkward. 

A similar principle is said to apply to dog walkers when they cross paths, although I can’t speak from personal experience on this count.

When they are having a cigarette break outside

This might not continue for very many years into the future, but if a Danish smoker finds themselves having a cigarette break next to another smoker, they can spark up a short conversation.

The situation meets at least two of the three necessary conditions: the cigarette limits the interaction to about five minutes, and the two smokers have their unfortunate habit in common.

If the chat becomes uncomfortable one minute in, they can even pretend to be focusing their attention on an external factor: the joy of their cigarette, savouring every drag.

At a concert, festival or sporting event

In bars, pubs and restaurants, Danes tend to arrive with their friends and limit their conversations to those they already know.

This changes a bit if you’re somewhere where people stand or dance. An ideal example of this is the Roskilde Music Festival, where everyone talks to everyone free of inhibitions.

There is an external factor to focus on (a concert), you are not trapped at the same table, and it’s always possible to drift on to someone else. Everyone is also often drunk, which is probably a bigger factor than the standing if I’m honest. 

I’ve also found sporting events to be a good barrier-breaker, particularly when participating. I’ve exchanged many a fist-bump and mutual congrats with fellow runners at the end of the Copenhagen Marathon or Royal Run and the spectators on the side of the roads will call out your name in encouragement (it’s written on the race bibs).

These situations again fit with having something in common, limited timespan for interaction and other things going on externally.

Outside of Denmark

Danes, like people from most other countries, are more likely to speak to their compatriots when abroad than when at home.

I’ve encountered Danes who are complete strangers quickly establish conversations and even friendships which began on the predicate that they were outside of Denmark when they met.

Simply being Danish, which means nothing at home, qualifies as “something in common” once Danes are abroad. 

As a Danish speaker, I’ve even taken advantage of this myself when abroad and approached others when I hear them uttering the comfortingly familiar sounds of the Danish language.

Just by speaking in Danish you can signal you have something in common (living in Denmark and knowing Danish culture). This is of course not the case with English, because people from many parts of the world speak it.

On the other hand, I’ve also experienced Danes avoid other Danes when far from home. They try not to give away the fact they are from Denmark, or gravitate towards the non-Danes in a group.

I think this might be because sometimes, Danes just prefer to leave Denmark at home while on their far-flung trip.

