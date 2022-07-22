Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Relief from the heat, a wedding boom, and fourth Covid jabs are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 22 July 2022 08:50 CEST
After a technology snafu left 15,000 concertgoers queuing for hours, the Green Concert series returned to Amager yesterday. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Clouds and ‘changeable’ weather ahead 

Friday and Saturday will be a brief respite from the record-breaking heatwave with highs in the low 20s, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute. Be prepared for showers and thunderstorms this morning, but the sun could make an appearance this afternoon. More rain is in the cards for Saturday, the DMI says. 

It should warm back up on Sunday and Monday. “Unfortunately for the sun-loving, the rising temperatures don’t come with sun from a cloudless sky,” says DMI meteorologist Mette Zhang. “Instead, unsettled weather is expected with a lot of clouds as well as rain and showers.” 

READ MORE: Denmark posts hottest July day since 1940s but all-time record holds 

A Danish wedding boom

Churches and town halls across Denmark are experiencing a surge in weddings, reports newspaper Kristeligt Dagbad. It’s particularly dramatic at Copenhagen city hall, which celebrated 1,000 more weddings in the first five months of 2022 than the same time in 2021. 

Industry experts put it down to pent-up pandemic demand, the general popularity of summer weddings, and wedding tourism. 

READ MORE: 

Negative interest rates become…more positive 

At many major Danish banks, accounts with 100,000 kroner or more are charged negative interest rates — you have to pay for your savings. But since the European Central Bank yesterday raised its interest rates in the hopes of stemming inflation, negative interest rates will be less of a headache for many Danish savers. 

Danske Bank, Nordea, and Jyske Bank have brought their interest rates closer to the black. Rather than -0.7 percent a year, their deposit rate will be -0.2 percent a year. The change will be effective as of August 1st for Danske Bank and September 1st for Nordea customers, while Jyske Bank has yet to provide a timeline. 

READ ALSO: Danske Bank introduces negative interest rates on personal accounts 

Are you eligible for a fourth shot? Difficult to say 

Public health officials say a low turnout for the second round of Covid boosters — for most people, their fourth jab — has made them concerned that many don’t realise they’re eligible. 

And really, who could blame them? 

Danish authorities have waffled on offering fourth jabs, and to whom, since the beginning of the year.  Indeed, the Danish Health Authority website doesn’t appear to currently provide a list of conditions that qualify for a second booster and instead refers readers to their primary care provider. That’s unfortunate since even general practitioners are finding it hard to determine who the rules say can get a fourth shot, Danish broadcaster DR reports.

When the vaccination program began in early 2021, Denmark estimated the number of ‘selected patients with particularly increased risk’ that should be prioritised for vaccination at 240,000. Since prime minister Mette Frederiksen announced last month that the ‘particularly vulnerable’ can receive second boosters, only about 3,500 people have come in for a jab. 

