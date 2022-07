Russian gas returns to EU…

Early this morning, Gazprom — a gas company owned by the Russian state — reopened the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which typically supplies the energy to power about 26 million European homes a year.

Gazprom had closed the pipeline for 10 days, citing a need for maintenance — but that excuse was met with skepticism, and many analysts feared the pipeline would remain shuttered as an answer to European Union sanctions against Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

In June, Gazprom reduced the flow of gas to 40 percent of previous levels, citing a lack of components (again, this raised some eyebrows). A spokesman for the operators of the pipeline told German news agency DPA that over the next several days, the rate of flow would return to this 40 percent mark.

…while EU mulls forced gas reductions

Yesterday, the European Commission asked EU member states to reduce their consumption of natural gas by 15 percent between this August and March of 2023. While these reductions would be voluntary, the Commission also proposed the introduction of a new state of emergency called ‘Union Alert,’ which would allow them to impose mandatory reductions on EU member states.

Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission president, says it’s “likely” that Russia will at some point close the taps to the EU. “Russia is blackmailing us. Russia uses energy as a weapon. So whether we get a partial shutdown of gas from Russia or a total shutdown, the EU must be ready,” von der Leyen says, according to newswire Ritzau.

READ ALSO: Russia stops gas sales to Denmark

But Danish consumers won’t notice a difference in short term

Dan Jørgensen, Denmark’s minister of climate, energy and supply, says the country is well positioned to make the voluntary 15 percent reduction.

“This is not something that the average Dane will feel from one day to the next,” Jørgensen says. “We have been preparing for this situation in Denmark for quite some time.”

Natural gas accounts for a much smaller proportion of energy in Denmark than in countries that rely heavily on Russian gas, such as Italy and Germany. And the government has been working with industries for months to reduce consumption, Jørgensen adds.

People who depend on natural gas to heat their homes will receive first priority this winter, he says, while 50 large Danish companies have been earmarked to lose gas if Russia cuts off its supply.

READ ALSO: Denmark to reduce electricity tax in 2022 and 2023

Tivoli Friheden reopens

Amusement park Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus reopens its rides for the first time today after a 14-year-old girl was killed in a rollercoaster accident last Thursday.

Yesterday, the park had a ‘quiet’ opening intended for somber reflection — rides and restaurants were closed, the music was silenced and admission was free for anyone who wanted to pay their respects. And many did, leaving bouquets of flowers lined up in front of the Cobra, the ride where the fatal accident occurred.

The rollercoaster cars have been removed for analysis by the Danish Technological Institute, while the ride itself is slated to be dismantled after the formal investigation by authorities is complete.

Record-breaking employment continues

The Danish job market added 8000 employees from April to May, continuing a 16-month streak of job growth. According to Statistics Denmark, there were 2,956,000 employees in Denmark in May — the highest figure ever recorded.

“The war in Ukraine, the high inflation and the very bad mood among Danish consumers have not led to a decline in jobs, as we might otherwise fear,” Kristian Skiver, senior economist at Dansk Erhverv, told Ritzau.

However, analysts expect the red-hot growth can’t continue. “The monthly business business barometers show reduced hiring plans by companies and the daily unemployment figures indicate that we will see a significant increase in unemployment in June,” says Søren Kristensen, chief economist at Sydbank.

Cases of new Covid variant identified in Denmark

Five cases of omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 have been identified in Denmark, according to the State Serum Institute, the Danish infectious disease agency.

Researchers monitoring the spread of BA.2.75 in India have found evidence the sub-variant is particularly contagious. On June 12, the BA.2.75 was responsible for an estimated two percent of Indian cases — a month later, it accounted for 23 percent.

The SSI doesn’t yet see BA.2.75 as cause for serious concern, according to Søren Alexandersen, professional director.

“It seems that it can be quite variable if it sets off and makes a new wave [or not],” he said Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Denmark bans companies from asking age of job applicants