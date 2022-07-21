For members
COPENHAGEN
Three great Copenhagen open air swimming spots
On a warm day — or for the Danes, even on a cold day — a dip in Copenhagen's harbors and beaches can do just the trick. Here are three of our favourite spots for an open air swim in Denmark's capital city and advice on where not to swim.
Published: 21 July 2022 11:08 CEST
Go ahead, bring the stroller -- Svanemølle Beach is great for kids. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
COPENHAGEN
Copenhagen holds memorial for mall shooting victims
Thousands gathered in Copenhagen on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of a weekend mall shooting that left three people dead, including two teenagers.
Published: 6 July 2022 11:19 CEST
