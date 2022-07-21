Read news from:
How Denmark has fallen in love with the Tour de France

Denmark could have its first Tour de France winner since 1996 and the country has been gripped by the world's most famous cycle race.

Published: 21 July 2022 14:38 CEST
Nearly a third of Denmark's population travelled to see the Tour in person, according to organisers — imagine the response if a Dane wins. Photo: Mathias Svold/Ritzau Scanpix

In the Tour de France, teams represent corporate sponsors rather than their home countries — but that doesn’t mean national pride doesn’t come into play.

It certainly has in Denmark this year where there are high hope the country could have its first winner since 1996. Jonas Vingegaard leads the general classification after stage 17 this year.

What’s the reaction been like in Denmark?

Danish fans have earned their ‘cycle-mad’ reputation in 2022 — when the teams were officially presented in a ceremony in Copenhagen amusement park Tivoli, a stunning 15,000 fans turned out to cheer them on. Park staff said only rock stars had garnered that kind of welcome before. 

According to estimates by the ASO, the company that organises the Tour, as many as 2 million Danes watched the three stages the country hosted in person, while TV coverage captured 77 percent of the Danish marketshare. 

They’ve been rewarded with an impressive performance by Danish riders across several Tour teams, and Jonas Vingegaard in particular has become a social media darling. 

Fans braved rain and camped out for hours ahead of the Grand Départ on July 1. Photos: Mathias Svold/Ritzau Scanpix

Stage wins 

Three Danes have won stages so far this year — Magnus Cort (age 29 and a Bornholm native) took the yellow jersey at the foothills of the Alps in the tenth stage,  Jonas Vingegaard won the mountainous eleventh stage, and Mads Pedersen (26, of Aarhus) won the thirteenth stage in a sprint. 

It’s the most stages Danes have won in 26 years, since the 1996 race when Bjarne Riis and Rolf Sørensen took three stages between them. That was of course the year Riis was crowned overall winner in Paris.

Last week, Pedersen told journalists he’s proud to be part of a ‘big generation’ of successful Danish cyclists, whose emergence he attributes to “hard work from local clubs [and] junior teams.” 

“It’s a huge thanks to everyone who was supporting all the riders as kids and from there on let’s just hope that people will keep supporting talents and people who are dreaming,” he added. 

Overall favorite 

Vingegaard, a baby-faced 25-year-old from Fynen, starts July 21 with a 2 minute, 18 second lead in the general standings that may already be insurmountable for returning champ Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia.

The eighteenth stage is the last mountain battle for the two riders and unless Pogačar manages to significantly whittle down Vingegaard’s advantage, the Dane is all-but assured to win the yellow jersey as the 2022 Tour de France winner in Paris on Sunday. 

Even lonely stretches of the Tour route outside cities were crowded with fans. Photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

What’s at stake? 

Beyond bragging rights, there’s a €2,288,450 pot of prize money (over 17 million kroner) to be divvied up between Tour de France winners. The overall winner is awarded €500,000 — which is generally further portioned up to include teammates and staff — while second and third place receive €200,000 and €100,000. 

The winners of each stage take home €11,000 (number two and three receive €5,500 and €2,800, respectively), and jerseys also net you a tidy payday, as will top classifications. The winning team at the end of the race is given €50,000 (second and third get €30,000 and €20,000). 

There are also prizes you might not expect, including a completion award — every rider who finishes the race receives €1,000 — and the ‘Super Combative’ award, €20,000 that goes to whoever the jurists decide was the most aggressive. 

TOUR DE FRANCE

Thousands of cycling fans in Copenhagen for Tour de France departure

Fans packed downtown Copenhagen ahead of the Tour de France's Grand Depart on Friday where Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik had promised to watch from in front of the royal palace, while over a billion television viewers are expected to tune in over the three weeks.

Published: 1 July 2022 15:30 CEST
Storm clouds were gathering and rain could make the 13.2km opening stage time-trial route treacherous.

The 176 riders will hit speeds of up to 60kph as they ride past sights including the Little Mermaid statue, the harbour-front Blox building and the Amalienborg palace.

The showpiece opener is a showdown between cycling’s top time-trial specialists, Italian Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers and Belgian superstar Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma.

The pair leave the starter ramp consecutively at 5:04pm and 5:05pm local time.

Riders compete on specialised bikes for the time-trial and wear tailored aerodynamic outfits that cost up to and above 4,000 euros.

Frenchman Jeremy Lecroq will be the first man down the ramp at 4pm outside the Tivoli theme park, next to Copenhagen’s eye-catching central train station.

Van Aert, winner of a time-trial, a sprint and a mountain stage at the 2021 Tour, was excited after two editions impacted by Covid-19.

“I was surprised by the amount of people on the roadsides. After two years, we can finally have a Grand Depart with huge crowds,” he said.

Overall race favourite and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar was impressed by the rapturous reception the Tour received on Wednesday.

“I’m ready personally and my team is ready too, and you can only be happy with the kind of reception we have had here,” said the UAE Team Emirates leader.

Around a dozen riders scheduled to race have tested positive for Covid and been replaced, although none of them were among the favourites.

French climbing specialist Romain Bardet said he felt panic when he boarded his flight to Copenhagen and realised few people were wearing masks. Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen avoided the issue by travelling by campervan.

The sport’s greatest race attracts up to 15 million roadside fans per year and the opening three days in cycling-obsessed Denmark on the 109th edition will provide the same festive atmosphere so beloved by the French.

Saturday’s second stage runs 202.5km from Roskilde to Nyborg along roads adjacent to fjords and culminates with a 20km crossing of the Great Belt Bridge.

Sunday’s final day in Denmark is a 182km run from Vejle to Sønderborg.

