Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

It’s a (Danish) scorcher

The Danish Meteorological Institute is bullish about the chances of breaking a 47-year-old heat record this afternoon.

Temperatures in southern Jutland, which will bear the brunt of warm wind coming from Germany, could edge out the record of 36.4 degrees at about 3pm today.

On Thursday, a cool front will bring rain and the possibility of thunderstorms — and that’s good news if Denmark is to avoid the wildfires sweeping other parts of parched Europe.

Heat do’s and don’ts

Authorities have issued plenty of advice for a country unused to heat.

Lifeguards and Trygfonden Kystlivredning, a water safety advocacy group, urge beachgoers to bring water and sugared drinks — dehydrated bathers can get disoriented in the water, with potentially disastrous results

Consider going indoors or seeking shade between 12pm and 3pm, when the sun is at its peak

Be mindful of outdoor fires — camp fires, grills, garden weed burners, etc. — as we move into the ‘red’ on the wildfire hazard index

WHO warns of ‘challenging’ autumn and winter for Covid

Public health officials at the World Health Organisation anticipate significant Covid waves this autumn and winter.

Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, notes that various countries have developed “gaps” in monitoring that could cost lives if they’re not corrected soon. (Denmark all-but closed its once extensive public testing program this past spring.)

“My message to governments and health authorities is to act now to prepare for the coming months,” Kluge says.

The Southern Hemisphere, which is already in the throes of winter, is a grim example of what we might have to look forward to.

An active flu season, combined with highly-contagious omicron subvariants, are pushing hospitals to their breaking points as the number of Covid inpatients nears a new record. Authorities are asking employers to allow work-from-home whenever possible, while indoor masking and an additional round of boosters has been