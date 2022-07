Denmark posts hottest July day since 1940s but all-time record holds

Heat measuring 35.6 degrees Celsius was measured at Borris in West Jutland at around 3pm, the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) confirmed on social media.

Julirekorden var indtil i dag 35,3 grader, målt i Erslev på Mors og i Studsgård ved Herning i juli 1941 🌡️ I dag er den slået med 35,6 grader målt i Borris i Vestjylland. — DMI (@dmidk) July 20, 2022

The previous July record, 35.3 degrees at Erslev on the island of Mors as well as at Studsgård near Herning, has stood since 1941.

The warmest July overall in Denmark was recorded in 2006, when the average temperature was 19.8 degrees.

Meteorologists earlier said there were “clear possibilities” the country would set an all-time record temperature on Wednesday, but that is yet to happen at the time of writing.

The current highest temperature in Denmark was set in August 47 years ago, when 36.4 degrees Celsius were measured in the town of Holstebro in South Jutland in 1975.

Ingen tvivl om, at vi onsdag får massiv varme 🥵 Og måske skriver vejrhistorie! Højeste temperatur nogensinde målt i Danmark er fra Holstebro: 36,4 grader i august 1975. Et bud på den nye trofæholder kan være St. Jyndevad i Sønderjylland, hvor vinden kommer op fra Tyskland pic.twitter.com/u5ra7vJmCR — DMI (@dmidk) July 19, 2022

Should a new record be set later on Wednesday, it will likely occur close to the location of the existing one, with a section of South and West Jutland receiving the hottest air as warm weather pushes north from Germany.

Temperatures were expected to top at around 3pm. Records were therefore most likely to be broken around this time.

However, DR’s meteorologist and weather presenter Søren Jacobsen told the broadcaster’s live blog that “yesterday’s maximum temperatures fell between 4pm and 5pm. It’s likely that will also happen today”.

Wednesday’s weather is generally hot and dry across Denmark.