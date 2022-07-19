For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
The end of the SAS strike (for real, this time), the world's best restaurant, and record heat are among the top headlines in Denmark this Tuesday.
Published: 19 July 2022 08:19 CEST
Copenhagen's high-concept restaurant Geranium has been dubbed the 'best in the world.' Photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
SAS negotiations paused, Tivoli Friheden's uneasy reopening, and the week's rosy weather forecast are among the top news stories in Denmark this Monday.
Published: 18 July 2022 08:05 CEST
