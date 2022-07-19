Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Airline, pilots reach agreement to end SAS strike

After Scandinavian Airlines representatives quashed reports last night that a deal had been struck, the negotiators crossed the finish line in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the Agence France-Presse. It marks the end of a 15-day strike that the ailing airline said cost it between $94 million and $123 million a day, Reuters reported.

Levi Skogvang, chair of the Norwegian pilots union, told the Dagbladet newspaper that he was not pleased with the five-year agreement that had been made, but that it was good enough to bring the strike to an end.

“It’s a tragedy for the pilots, looked at solely on the basis of their contracts, but it’s good that we’re done and that we can get the planes up in the air again,” he told the newspaper.

…but that doesn’t mean your flight today (or tomorrow) will depart as scheduled

SAS representatives say that “normal operation [will be] resumed as soon as possible,” but that may not be soon enough for passengers scheduled to fly in the next few days.

“There may be further traffic disruptions and as a result cancelled flights in the next few days, as we return to normal traffic,” the airline wrote on its website this morning.

Danish broadcaster DR is collaborating with SAS to maintain a running list of shuttered flights within the next seven days. While the body of the DR article is in Danish, you can scroll down to the first blue box to find cancelled flights.

Geranium crowned “World’s Best Restaurant”

Copenhagen’s own ‘Geranium,’ which serves high-concept, local food in Fælledparken, has taken top billing on 2022’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

“Just as we were called up I felt butterflies, adrenaline,” head chef Rasmus Kofoed told newswire Ritzau. “I got tears in my eyes and I felt the warmest feeling that something we have been working on for so many years is coming together.”

Fans might say Geranium “came together” years ago — in 2016, it became the first Danish restaurant to receive three Michelin stars, the highest ranking the organisation awards.

A multi-course affair that takes a minimum of three hours to eat, dining with Geranium will set you back a cool 3,200 kroner a head this summer — while the wine pairings range from 2,000 kroner to 18,000 kroner.

Two other Copenhagen restaurants made the list — Alchemist at number 18 and Jordnær at number 38 — while last year’s first place winner Noma fell off the rankings.

Potential for record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday

Tomorrow, Denmark will be flirting with a heat record that has been in place since 1975, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute.

On Wednesday afternoon Viborg and Holstebro in Jutland could get close to the all-time temperature record, also held by Holstebro, of 36.4 degrees.

Today, southern Jutland is slated to be the warmest area of Denmark — up to 31 or 32 degrees.