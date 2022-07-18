For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
SAS negotiations paused, Tivoli Friheden's uneasy reopening, and the week's rosy weather forecast are among the top news stories in Denmark this Monday.
Published: 18 July 2022 08:05 CEST
Danish flags fly at half mast at Aarhus amusement park Tivoli Friheden after a teenager was killed in a rollercoaster accident last Thursday. Photo: Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
SAS talks pause, feta war, and a roller coaster death: find out what's happening in Denmark with the Local's short roundup.
Published: 15 July 2022 07:37 CEST
