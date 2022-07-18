Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Holiday weather ahead

One of Denmark’s most popular weeks for summer vacations will look the part according to the Danish Meteorological Institute, which promises sunshine and temperatures between 25 and 30 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

This Danish ‘heatwave’ is a much milder take on the devastating temperature spikes that have swept other European countries and sparked wildfires in Spain, Portugal, and France.

Our luck may change on Thursday when a cold front moves in from the north, bringing with it the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms, the DMI says.

SAS negotiations resume today after pause

Pilots and SAS representatives return to the negotiating table this morning at 9am after breaking for the night at 7pm. This follows a 33-hour negotiation sprint in which the parties negotiated through the night on Saturday evening, which analysts had suggested could be a sign the parties were close to an agreement.

“We have been sitting for so long hoping to come up with a solution,” Roger Klokset, chairman of the Norwegian pilot association, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “But we didn’t make it, until we got to the point where it wasn’t defensible to sit any longer.”

According to NRK, a major sticking point in the negotiations is the duration of the agreement to be made, since re-negotiation and strikes won’t be allowed for that period — SAS is pushing for an agreement for six, eight, or 10 years, while a shorter term would be to the pilots’ benefit.

As of Thursday of last week, 2550 flights had been cancelled as a result of the conflict, affecting over 270,000 passengers, SAS said.

Is my flight cancelled? ‘Probably’ cancelled?

Danish broadcaster DR is collaborating with SAS to maintain a running list of shuttered flights within the next seven days. While the body of the DR article is in Danish, you can scroll down to the first blue box to find cancelled flights.

Flights that have been tagged ‘likely to be cancelled if strike continues’ are in the second blue box at the end of the page.

Tivoli Friheden to reopen

Aarhus amusement park Tivoli Friheden could reopen its doors to visitors as early as Tuesday — but without the Cobra, the 400-meter rollercoaster that caused the death of a 14-year-old girl and serious injury of a 13-year-old boy last Thursday.

A Tuesday ‘soft-reopen’ could see visitors in the park for about three hours with rides and stalls still closed. A full reopening could happen Wednesday at the earliest, representatives told TV2, though a firm date or time has not been set.

The Cobra, which was also the site of a 2008 accident that injured four, will be dismantled after police have concluded their investigation of the ride, newswire Ritzau reports.

