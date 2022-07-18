Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

SAS negotiations paused, Tivoli Friheden's uneasy reopening, and the week's rosy weather forecast are among the top news stories in Denmark this Monday.

Published: 18 July 2022 08:05 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Danish flags fly at half mast at Aarhus amusement park Tivoli Friheden after a teenager was killed in a rollercoaster accident last Thursday. Photo: Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix

Holiday weather ahead

One of Denmark’s most popular weeks for summer vacations will look the part according to the Danish Meteorological Institute, which promises sunshine and temperatures between 25 and 30 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

This Danish ‘heatwave’ is a much milder take on the devastating temperature spikes that have swept other European countries and sparked wildfires in Spain, Portugal, and France. 

Our luck may change on Thursday when a cold front moves in from the north, bringing with it the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms, the DMI says. 

SAS negotiations resume today after pause 

Pilots and SAS representatives return to the negotiating table this morning at 9am after breaking for the night at 7pm. This follows a 33-hour negotiation sprint in which the parties negotiated through the night on Saturday evening, which analysts had suggested could be a sign the parties were close to an agreement. 

“We have been sitting for so long hoping to come up with a solution,” Roger Klokset, chairman of the Norwegian pilot association, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “But we didn’t make it, until we got to the point where it wasn’t defensible to sit any longer.” 

According to NRK, a major sticking point in the negotiations is the duration of the agreement to be made, since re-negotiation and strikes won’t be allowed for that period — SAS is pushing for an agreement for six, eight, or 10 years, while a shorter term would be to the pilots’ benefit.  

As of Thursday of last week, 2550 flights had been cancelled as a result of the conflict, affecting over 270,000 passengers, SAS said. 

READ ALSO: What can SAS passengers do if their flight is affected? 

Is my flight cancelled? ‘Probably’ cancelled? 

Danish broadcaster DR is collaborating with SAS to maintain a running list of shuttered flights within the next seven days. While the body of the DR article is in Danish, you can scroll down to the first blue box to find cancelled flights. 

Flights that have been tagged ‘likely to be cancelled if strike continues’ are in the second blue box at the end of the page. 

Tivoli Friheden to reopen 

Aarhus amusement park Tivoli Friheden could reopen its doors to visitors as early as Tuesday — but without the Cobra, the 400-meter rollercoaster that caused the death of a 14-year-old girl and serious injury of a 13-year-old boy last Thursday. 

A Tuesday ‘soft-reopen’ could see visitors in the park for about three hours with rides and stalls still closed. A full reopening could happen Wednesday at the earliest, representatives told TV2, though a firm date or time has not been set. 

The Cobra, which was also the site of a 2008 accident that injured four, will be dismantled after police have concluded their investigation of the ride, newswire Ritzau reports. 

READ ALSO: Danish rollercoaster shut down after teenage girl killed 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

SAS talks pause, feta war, and a roller coaster death: find out what's happening in Denmark with the Local's short roundup.

Published: 15 July 2022 07:37 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

SAS breaks off talks with pilot unions at 1am

After 15 hours of talks, pilot unions broke off negotiations with Scandinavia’s SAS airline at 1am, so the negotiators can get some sleep. 

“What we all have in common is the wish to reach a solution,” said Henrik Thryregod, the head of the Danish pilots unions. 

Vi har alle sammen et ønske om at gennemføre, siger Henrik Thyregod til pressen i Stockholm ifølge den norske avis VG.

Mats Wilhelm Ruland, the Norwegian mediator, said that there still remained many unsolved issues. 

“These are very complicated negotiations. There are three countries and five different unions involved. It’s hard to solve this,” he told Norway’s VG newspaper. “I’ve never been in negotiations before which have taken this long.” 

At midnight on Thursday the two sides had negotiated for 15 hours straight after starting at 9am in the morning. 

Danish vocab: genansættelse – reemployment

Denmark loses ‘feta war’ with EU

Denmark has lost a case at the European Court of Justice over its farmers exporting cheese outside the EU labelled feta, a protected designation of origin for Greek cheese.

Feta has been a protected designation at European level since 2002 and in 2005 survived a challenge from Denmark and Germany. But Denmark continued to let its producers label their products feta when they exported outside the 27-nation bloc.

That prompted the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to turn, with Greek support, to the court.

“By failing to stop the use of the designation ‘feta’ for cheese intended for export to third countries, Denmark has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law,” the court said in its ruling.

Danish vocab: fetastrid – feta war 

Teenage girl killed in Danish amusement park ride accident

Danish police said Thursday that a teenage girl had been killed after a ride broke down at Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus.

“A 14-year-old girl from Copenhagen died on Thursday afternoon after a tragic accident at the Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus,” Danish police said in a statement, adding that a 13-year-old boy had also been injured.

The accident occurred shortly before 1pm local time when a car broke loose from the Cobra ride, said Henrik Ragborg Olesen, director of the Tivoli Friheden theme park, told local media.

“It was the back part that broke off and was hanging under the rest of the train,” he told Danish broadcaster TV2.

The amusement park was closed and emptied of visitors. The roller coaster on a 400-metre long, 25-metre high track that can reach speeds of up to 70 km/h was the scene of an accident in 2008, shortly after it opened.

Danish vocab: en ulykke – an accident

SAS says pilot strike in Scandinavia could sink airline

The pilots’ strike at Scandinavian airline SAS is costing between $9.0 and $12 million a day and threatens the survival of the already financially troubled company, SAS said on Thursday.

The stoppage, which is now in its tenth day, has already cost roughly 1.0 to 1.3 billion Swedish kronor ($94 million to $123 million), the company said.

Negotiations between unions and management have so far failed to produce a solution.The airline said more than 2,500 flights have had to be cancelled already, affecting 270,000 passengers.

SAS announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on July 5, the day after nearly 1,000 of its pilots walked off the job.

“The strike is putting the success of the Chapter 11 process and, ultimately, the survival of the company at stake,” SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff said.

Swedish vocab: i fare – in danger 

SHOW COMMENTS