MONEY

‘Little mistakes’: Danish supermarkets overstep fixed prices by fractions of a krone

Fish, fruit bars and cheese were among products affected as Danish supermarkets Føtex and Bilka set prices marginally above previously-promised limits, according to a report. 

Published: 18 July 2022 13:54 CEST
Salling, which owns the Bilka and Føtex supermarket chains, said it will pay back any losses to customers after an 'error' caused prices on a small number of items to be set marginally above previously fixed amounts. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The Salling company, which owns three supermarket chains in Denmark including Føtex and Bilka, earlier this year placed temporary limits on the price of selected products, in response to inflation.

But a number of the products have since been sold for more than the fixed prices, broadcaster DR reported.

A review of prices conducted by DR, using data from the Beepr price checking tool, showed that not all of Salling’s prices were in line with the limits previously promised by the company.

Specifically, four products were found to be priced over the promised limits. 

The four products in question according to DR are a picture frame; a spreadable cheese from the P. Rondele brand; a 600g fish fillet in breadcrumbs, and Salling organic branded fruit bars. None of the products are priced at more than 10 øre (a tenth of a krone) above the advertised limit.

Around 200 different products at Bilka and Føtex were initially included in the price limit pledge. Additional products have since been added, bringing the total to 340-360 products according to Salling.

Salling director of communication Henrik Vinther Olesen said he “hoped for forgiveness” in comments to DR.

The company initially explained to DR that the higher prices were a result of special offers.

Products that had been on offer could see prices increase once the offer ended, despite having a limit placed on them.

But this was not found to be the case for two of the products in question, DR writes. Additionally, Salling said it had found two other products which had increased in price despite the prices ostensibly having been fixed.

“An error has occurred here when the prices should have been fixed,” Olesen told DR, noting that two of the products mentioned by the broadcaster had been “entered incorrectly”.

Although the amounts involved are small, he said that “if anyone has purchased large amounts of this so it can be rounded up and refunded, we will do it”.

“It’s not our intention that anyone should feel cheated. They should feel secure. So I also hope that people understand that these 5 or 10 øre [fixed price oversteps, ed.] are little mistakes that we have corrected,” he also said to DR.

Denmark is currently seeing a general trend of increasing prices at grocery stores as the country experiences record inflation.

ENERGY

Danish consumers ‘should get used to’ high petrol costs after EU’s Russian oil decision

Customers in Denmark can expect high petrol and diesel prices to continue for some time, an analyst said on Tuesday following the EU’s decision to further restrict oil imports from Russia.

Published: 31 May 2022 15:37 CEST
EU member states agreed on Monday night to reduce oil imports from Russia by more than two thirds, in a new measure in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision means a continuation of high fuel prices for consumers in Denmark – petrol is currently at a historically high price of over 17 kroner per litre at the pump – according to a Danish analyst.

EU states including Denmark will have to find alternative supplies of oil, which will not be a straightforward undertaking, Jens Nærvig Pedersen, raw materials analyst with Danske Bank, told news wire Ritzau.

“Normal citizens should get used to the increases in petrol prices we have seen this year continuing in coming months or for the rest of the year,” Pedersen said.

“With the decision from the EU countries we should prepare to make do without large amounts of the oil we import from Russia,” he said.

“That means we have to go out and buy oil from other places. But there’s not much oil spare at the moment, so prices will be high,” he said.

Easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China is a further factor in rising prices, as the Asian power begins to reopen factories and industry and its energy demand goes up.

Reduced oil sale from Russia to Europe will mean demand increases in relation to supply.

“Russia is one of the world’s biggest oil producers and exporters so it’s not a simple matter of shutting off imports from Russia and looking elsewhere for alternative,” Pedersen said.

“That’s a lot of oil you have to go out and find,” he said.

EU leaders voted Monday evening to ‘ban’ the use of Russian oil imported by ship by the end of 2022. That accounts for about two-thirds of Russia’s total oil exports to the EU. 

The carveout for Russian oil imported via pipes is a concession to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has argued that land-locked Hungary can’t as easily switch to oil from other sources as countries that have ports. 

