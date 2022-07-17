Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SAS

Signs of imminent agreement as Scandinavian airline SAS and pilots negotiate overnight: analyst

Scandinavian airline SAS and pilots unions continued overnight talks on Sunday, but one aviation analyst believes the parties may be close to reaching an agreement to end the pilots strike, which entered its 14th day on Sunday.

Published: 17 July 2022 17:47 CEST
An SAS plane approaches Arlanda airport
The current pilot strike in Denmark, Sweden and Norway could sink SAS, the company has warned. File photo: A SAS plane approaches Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm. Photo by Jonathan Naclstrand / AFP.

“When you negotiate as intensively as the parties are now, you must expect that you start to approach a result,” said Sydbank aviation analyst Jacob Pedersen, Danish newswire Ritzau reported.

Previously, negotiations were put on hold at night and resumed the following day, but this time, the parties saw reason to continue negotiations overnight and into Sunday morning.

This indicated that an agreement could be imminent, Pedersen said, although he said he could not predict a timeline for this.

“I have no other good suggestions other than it must be close. Whether it will be Sunday, Monday or maybe Tuesday is more of an open question,” he added.

About 1,000 SAS pilots from Denmark, Norway and Sweden have been on strike since Monday, July 4th when talks over conditions related to the airline’s rescue plan broke down. In recent days, negotiations have resumed.

The pilots are protesting against salary cuts demanded by management as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the survival of the company, and the firm’s decision not to re-hire pilots laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Axed pilots have had to compete against external applicants for jobs at SAS subsidiaries SAS Link and SAS Connect on less favourable terms than at the main airline SAS Scandinavia.

SAS is in major financial difficulties, exacerbated by the pandemic, and is working to implement a cost-saving plan called SAS Forward to provide annual savings in the billions of Swedish krona.

According to Pedersen, it is crucial for SAS to reach an agreement soon.

“This strike must end as quickly as possible for SAS,” he said, explaining that they were losing money quickly and that their reputation with leisure travellers was also suffering huge damage.

“It’s important to get the planes in the air as soon as possible,” he added.

The strike has cost SAS up to 130m kronor a day,  with 62 percent of SAS’ scheduled flights cancelled on Sunday, according to flight-tracking platform FlightAware. 

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SAS

SAS and pilot unions continue negotiations into weekend

The Scandinavian airline SAS and unions representing striking pilots were still continuing talks on Saturday, with an agreement by the end of the day deemed "unlikely."

Published: 16 July 2022 17:23 CEST
Updated: 16 July 2022 21:44 CEST
SAS and pilot unions continue negotiations into weekend

The negotiations, which are being held at the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise in Stockholm, started on Wednesday and have included 15-hour days.

On Saturday morning, chief negotiator for SAS Marianne Hernæs told news agency TT that they would press ahead quickly but she doubted that an agreement would be reached by the end of the day.

The Norwegian mediator Mats Wilhelm Ruland, said there was a “sincere will to resolve this”. When asked if he had booked a flight home to Norway on Saturday night, he replied “no” with a laugh.

When Friday’s negotiations finished for the day, Ruland announced “progress” and said he was “optimistic” about Saturday’s continued talks.

About 1000 SAS pilots from Denmark, Norway and Sweden have been on strike since Monday 4th July. 

The pilots walked out last week after negotiations broke down. They are protesting against salary cuts demanded by management as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the survival of the company, and the firm’s decision not to re-hire pilots laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The strike, which is now in its 13th day, has cost SAS up to 130m kronor a day, with 2,550 flights cancelled by Thursday, affecting 270,000 passengers. 

READ MORE: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

SHOW COMMENTS