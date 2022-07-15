Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SAS

‘We agree to disagree’: Still no progress in marathon SAS strike talks

By lunchtime on Friday, talks between the Scandinavian airline SAS and unions representing striking pilots were still stuck on "difficult issues".

Published: 15 July 2022 15:37 CEST
Pictured is an SAS aircraft.
An SAS plane approaches Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm File Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP.

“We agree that we disagree,” Roger Klokset, from the Norwegian pilots’ union, said at lunchtime outside the headquarters of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise in Stockholm, where talks are taking place. “We are still working to find a solution, and so long as there is still some point in continuing negotiations, we will do that.” 

Mats Ruland, a mediator for the Norwegian government, said that there were “still several difficult issues which need to be solved”. 

At 1pm on Friday, the two sides took a short break from the talks for lunch, after starting at 9am. On Thursday, they negotiated for 15 hours, breaking off at 1am on Friday morning. 

READ ALSO: What’s the latest on the SAS plane strike?

Marianne Hernæs, SAS’s negotiator on Friday told journalists she was tired after sitting at the negotiating table long into the night. 

“We need to find a model where we can meet in the middle and which can ensure that we pull in the income that we are dependent on,” she said. 

Klokset said that there was “a good atmosphere” in the talks, and that the unions were sticking together to represent their members.

“I think we’ve been extremely flexible so far. It’s ‘out of this world’,’ said Henrik Thyregod, with the Danish pilots’ union. 

“This could have been solved back in December if SAS had not made unreasonable demands on the pilots,” Klokset added. 

The strike, which is now in its 12th day, has cost SAS up to 130m kronor a day, with 2,550 flights cancelled by Thursday, affecting 270,000 passengers. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SAS

SAS says pilot strike in Scandinavia could sink airline

The pilots' strike at Scandinavian airline SAS is costing between $9.0 and $12 million a day and threatens the survival of the already financially troubled company, SAS said on Thursday.

Published: 14 July 2022 12:01 CEST
SAS says pilot strike in Scandinavia could sink airline

The stoppage, which is now in its tenth day, has already cost roughly 1.0 to 1.3 billion Swedish kronor ($94 million to $123 million), the company said.

Negotiations between unions and management have so far failed to produce a solution.The airline said more than 2,500 flights have had to be cancelled already, affecting 270,000 passengers.

SAS announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on July 5, the day after nearly 1,000 of its pilots walked off the job.

“The strike is putting the success of the Chapter 11 process and, ultimately, the survival of the company at stake,” SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff said.

The CEO said the strike also “has a severe impact on our possibilities to succeed with SAS Forward”, the cost-saving programme launched by the ailing company in February.

SAS, which employs nearly 7,000 people, mainly in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, is seeking to raise about 9.5 billion kronor in fresh capital.

The airline said it “had sufficient liquidity to meet its business obligations in the near term without accessing new forms of capital” but warned cash reserves “will erode very quickly in the face of a continuing pilot strike”.

The pilots walked out last week after negotiations broke down. They are protesting against salary cuts demanded by management as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the survival of the company, and the firm’s decision not to re-hire pilots laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The summer is shaping up to be difficult overall for European airlines and airports, who are faced with staff shortages that is affecting air traffic.

After widespread job losses linked to Covid-19, airlines and airports are struggling to recruit new staff in many countries.

SHOW COMMENTS