SAS breaks off talks with pilot unions at 1am

After 15 hours of talks, pilot unions broke off negotiations with Scandinavia’s SAS airline at 1am, so the negotiators can get some sleep.

“What we all have in common is the wish to reach a solution,” said Henrik Thryregod, the head of the Danish pilots unions.

Vi har alle sammen et ønske om at gennemføre, siger Henrik Thyregod til pressen i Stockholm ifølge den norske avis VG.

Mats Wilhelm Ruland, the Norwegian mediator, said that there still remained many unsolved issues.

“These are very complicated negotiations. There are three countries and five different unions involved. It’s hard to solve this,” he told Norway’s VG newspaper. “I’ve never been in negotiations before which have taken this long.”

At midnight on Thursday the two sides had negotiated for 15 hours straight after starting at 9am in the morning.

Danish vocab: genansættelse – reemployment

Denmark loses ‘feta war’ with EU

Denmark has lost a case at the European Court of Justice over its farmers exporting cheese outside the EU labelled feta, a protected designation of origin for Greek cheese.

Feta has been a protected designation at European level since 2002 and in 2005 survived a challenge from Denmark and Germany. But Denmark continued to let its producers label their products feta when they exported outside the 27-nation bloc.

That prompted the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to turn, with Greek support, to the court.

“By failing to stop the use of the designation ‘feta’ for cheese intended for export to third countries, Denmark has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law,” the court said in its ruling.

Danish vocab: fetastrid – feta war

Teenage girl killed in Danish amusement park ride accident

Danish police said Thursday that a teenage girl had been killed after a ride broke down at Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus.

“A 14-year-old girl from Copenhagen died on Thursday afternoon after a tragic accident at the Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus,” Danish police said in a statement, adding that a 13-year-old boy had also been injured.

The accident occurred shortly before 1pm local time when a car broke loose from the Cobra ride, said Henrik Ragborg Olesen, director of the Tivoli Friheden theme park, told local media.

“It was the back part that broke off and was hanging under the rest of the train,” he told Danish broadcaster TV2.

The amusement park was closed and emptied of visitors. The roller coaster on a 400-metre long, 25-metre high track that can reach speeds of up to 70 km/h was the scene of an accident in 2008, shortly after it opened.

Danish vocab: en ulykke – an accident

SAS says pilot strike in Scandinavia could sink airline

The pilots’ strike at Scandinavian airline SAS is costing between $9.0 and $12 million a day and threatens the survival of the already financially troubled company, SAS said on Thursday.

The stoppage, which is now in its tenth day, has already cost roughly 1.0 to 1.3 billion Swedish kronor ($94 million to $123 million), the company said.

Negotiations between unions and management have so far failed to produce a solution.The airline said more than 2,500 flights have had to be cancelled already, affecting 270,000 passengers.

SAS announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on July 5, the day after nearly 1,000 of its pilots walked off the job.

“The strike is putting the success of the Chapter 11 process and, ultimately, the survival of the company at stake,” SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff said.

Swedish vocab: i fare – in danger