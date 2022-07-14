Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Negotiations to end the SAS strike continue

Talks between SAS and pilots’ unions resumed today at 9am. Yesterday, the parties returned to the negotiating table for the first time since the strike began on July 4th.

The strike has affected around 30,000 passengers a day and cost SAS approximately 900 million kroner.

Some 900 pilots went on strike over wages and the airline’s practice of employing new pilots on cheaper agreements in its two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect.

Parties optimistic that an end to the SAS strike could be found soon

The parties involved in finding an agreement to end the SAS pilot strike felt optimistic ahead of a fresh round of talks on Thursday, saying a solution could even be reached today.

“It may end up with a solution (today), but it does not have to,” Roger Klokset, chairman of the Norwegian pilot association, told Norwegian newspaper VG.

SAS’s chief negotiator, Marianne Hernæs, meanwhile told the press that aircraft mechanics ending the sympathy strike was a healthy sign.

Danish aircraft mechanics return to work

Aircraft mechanics at SAS suspended their strike and returned to work on Thursday, Dansk Metal, which represents the mechanics, confirmed to broadcaster TV2.

The aircraft technicians had been on a sympathy strike since July 7th but agreed with SAS and Dansk Industri to suspend the strike as SAS and pilots’ representatives had returned to the negotiating table.

Keld Bækkelund from Danks Metal told Danish newswire Ritzau that mechanics would resume the strike if negotiations between SAS and pilots’ unions ended without an agreement being struck.

Jacob Pedersen, head of equity research at Sydbank, who has followed the SAS strike, has said aircraft mechanics returning to work was a sign that the parties may be closer to an agreement in the pilot strike.

“This is a reduction of the conflict,” he told Ritzau.

Large gulf in regional electricity prices

Electricity in the region of Zealand is considerably cheaper than in the regions of Jutland and Funen.

In the early hours of Thursday night, electricity cost 1 øre per kilowatt in Eastern Denmark. According to the electricity exchange Nord Pool, in Western Denmark, it cost just under three kroner for the same amount of electricity at the same time.

There are a few explanations for the price differences. For starters Jutland and Funen are closely linked to Germany, which is facing concerns over its gas supply, causing prices to shoot up.

On the other hand, Zealand benefits from electricity generated by offshore wind farms.