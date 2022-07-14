For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
The latest on negotiations to end the SAS pilot strike, aircraft mechanics return to work, a large gulf in regional electricity prices, plus other news from Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 14 July 2022 11:03 CEST
Find out what's going on in Denmark on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. An SAS plane sits on the tarmac at Vaernes Airport airport. Photo by Ned Alley / Scanpix Norway / AFP.
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
SAS restarts union talks, an increase in lung cancer cases in Denmark and fewer people living in holiday homes all-year-round. Here's the latest news roundup from Denmark on Wednesday
Published: 13 July 2022 10:31 CEST
Updated: 13 July 2022 17:24 CEST
Updated: 13 July 2022 17:24 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments