Teenage girl killed in Danish amusement park ride accident

“A 14-year-old girl from Copenhagen died on Thursday afternoon after a tragic accident at the Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus,” Danish police said in a statement, adding that a 13-year-old boy had also been injured.

The accident occurred shortly before 1pm local time when a car broke loose from the Cobra ride, said Henrik Ragborg Olesen, director of the Tivoli Friheden theme park, told local media.

“It was the back part that broke off and was hanging under the rest of the train,” he told Danish broadcaster TV2.

The amusement park was closed and emptied of visitors. The roller coaster on a 400-metre long, 25-metre high track that can reach speeds of up to 70 km/h was the scene of an accident in 2008, shortly after it opened.

At that time, it was the front part that broke away, leaving four people seriously injured. An investigation revealed a construction error.

Olesen, told the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) that the park will offer psychological help to employees and visitors who were near the ride, or on it, at the time of the accident.

East Jutland Police urged the public to not share videos and pictures of the accident on social media, or elsewhere. Those who do have material of the accident have been told to contact the police via 114.