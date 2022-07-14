Read news from:
POLICE

Teenage girl killed in Danish amusement park ride accident

Danish police said Thursday that a teenage girl had been killed after a ride broke down at Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus.

Published: 14 July 2022 16:23 CEST
A teenage girl has died following an accident at Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus. Pictured are police at the theme park. Photo: Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix.

“A 14-year-old girl from Copenhagen died on Thursday afternoon after a tragic accident at the Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus,” Danish police said in a statement, adding that a 13-year-old boy had also been injured.

The accident occurred shortly before 1pm local time when a car broke loose from the Cobra ride, said Henrik Ragborg Olesen, director of the Tivoli Friheden theme park, told local media.

“It was the back part that broke off and was hanging under the rest of the  train,” he told Danish broadcaster TV2.

The amusement park was closed and emptied of visitors. The roller coaster on a 400-metre long, 25-metre high track that can reach speeds of up to 70 km/h was the scene of an accident in 2008, shortly after it opened.

At that time, it was the front part that broke away, leaving four people seriously injured. An investigation revealed a construction error.

Olesen, told the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) that the park will offer psychological help to employees and visitors who were near the ride, or on it, at the time of the accident.

East Jutland Police urged the public to not share videos and pictures of the accident on social media, or elsewhere. Those who do have material of the accident have been told to contact the police via 114.

CRIME

Denmark wants to increase teachers’ suspected domestic violence obligations

Proposed new rules in Denmark will make it mandatory for schoolteachers to report to authorities if they see signs a student is experiencing or witnessing domestic violence in the home. 

Published: 23 June 2022 13:20 CEST
A teacher will be required to report to the relevant municipality if they suspect a child is experiencing violence at home under a new political proposal, newspaper Politiken reports.

Making schoolteachers mandatory reporters is part of a 22-point government plan designed to reduce intimate partner violence and partner killings.

The proposal also includes additional training for midwives and other care providers who treat pregnant patients. 

Other initiatives in the proposal relate to reducing the right to parole for people convicted of domestic violence if they refuse treatment for their behaviour.

“We need to get involved,” minister for gender equality Trine Bramsen said.

“That’s the problem in Denmark. That we consider what goes on at home as something that is private and that we shouldn’t interfere in,” Bramsen said.

“Violence is not private, and we will never get rid of it if we continue to be afraid to get involved,” she said.

The proposal has received a lukewarm reception amongst the minority government’s parliamentary allies.

The Socialist People’s Party (SF) said it believes the plan has some good elements, while Pernille Skipper of the left-wing Red Green Alliance said it was not as grundbreaking as Bramsen has claimed.

There is also some dispute related to funding of the initiatives, Politiken writes.

Karina Lorentzen, justice spokesperson with SF, has expressed concern any political deal would have to be renegotiated within the next few years due to the short-term nature of the proposed funding. A permanent arrangement is preferred.

Bramsen meanwhile said that initial talks over the proposal were more concerned with putting ideas on paper than finalising funding.

