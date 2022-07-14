Read news from:
Scandinavian SAS airline continues strike talks on Thursday

Talks between SAS and the Scandinavian pilot unions are set to continue on Thursday after ten hours of fraught negotiations on Wednesday failed to result in a deal.

Published: 14 July 2022 10:13 CEST
Planes of Scandinavian airline SAS sit on the tarmac in a row on July 4, 2022 at Oslo Airport Gardermoen (Photo by Beate Oma Dahle / NTB / AFP)

“It has gone up and down throughout the day, but we have chosen to continue tomorrow”, SAS’s chief negotiator Marianne Hernæs confirmed on Wednesday evening. “These are complex issues, so we need extra time. That is what the two sides are set on”.

Roger Klokset, leader of the Norwegian pilot union, did not want to comment on whether SAS had made any new offers, or how close the two sides had come to a deal.

“We have always had hope of finding a solution with SAS, we had that last time and we have it now. We have always been clear about what is needed, and that it is SAS management who decides whether we leave here with a solution or not,” he said. 

Jan Levi Skogvang, head of the SAS pilot union in Norway, told the Norwegian finance news website E24 as he went in to the talks on Wednesday that unions expected SAS to make a new offer. 

“If they don’t do that, we’re ready to walk out after ten minutes. It’s up to SAS,” he said. 

The fact that talks instead extended for ten hours suggests that SAS has ceded some ground. 

READ ALSO: What’s the latest on the SAS plane strike?

Aviation analysts have said that a deal could come within days, but even then it could take several more days before flights can resume. 

In a press release issued on Thursday morning, SAS estimated that the strike had so far cost it between 1.0 and 1.3 billion Swedish kronor (€94m), with a total of 2,550 cancelled flights impacting 270,000 passengers. 

If the strike continued, the airline said, it would struggle to raise necessary emergency financing. 

“In such a scenario, the company will need to consider the forced same of valuable strategic assets, and at the same time significantly scale down the SAS operation and fleet, if there is no breakthrough in negotiations with the pilots.” 

Analysts estimate that it could take several days to get the flights back to normal in the event of a deal. 

Many planes have been parked during the strike, and therefore must clear mechanical security procedures before flying again.

In addition, a sympathy strike by Copenhagen airplane mechanics has meant there is a backlog in mandatory plane checks, adding to the time it will take to get SAS’s fleet ready. According to regulations, safety checks should be conducted every three days.

SAS says pilot strike in Scandinavia could sink airline

The pilots' strike at Scandinavian airline SAS is costing between $9.0 and $12 million a day and threatens the survival of the already financially troubled company, SAS said on Thursday.

Published: 14 July 2022 12:01 CEST
The stoppage, which is now in its tenth day, has already cost roughly 1.0 to 1.3 billion Swedish kronor ($94 million to $123 million), the company said.

Negotiations between unions and management have so far failed to produce a solution.The airline said more than 2,500 flights have had to be cancelled already, affecting 270,000 passengers.

SAS announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on July 5, the day after nearly 1,000 of its pilots walked off the job.

“The strike is putting the success of the Chapter 11 process and, ultimately, the survival of the company at stake,” SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff said.

The CEO said the strike also “has a severe impact on our possibilities to succeed with SAS Forward”, the cost-saving programme launched by the ailing company in February.

SAS, which employs nearly 7,000 people, mainly in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, is seeking to raise about 9.5 billion kronor in fresh capital.

The airline said it “had sufficient liquidity to meet its business obligations in the near term without accessing new forms of capital” but warned cash reserves “will erode very quickly in the face of a continuing pilot strike”.

The pilots walked out last week after negotiations broke down. They are protesting against salary cuts demanded by management as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the survival of the company, and the firm’s decision not to re-hire pilots laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The summer is shaping up to be difficult overall for European airlines and airports, who are faced with staff shortages that is affecting air traffic.

After widespread job losses linked to Covid-19, airlines and airports are struggling to recruit new staff in many countries.

