What is the ‘fat manure’ plaguing Danish coasts this summer?

Several Danish coasts have been plagued by a brown algae this summer called 'fedtemøg', directly translated as 'fat manure', which rots on the edge of water and causes beaches to smell.

Published: 13 July 2022 14:48 CEST
Algae is a sign of oxygen depletion in the water. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The brown algae has been seen on the coasts of Fyn in particular, but according to the Danish Fishing Association, it has also been reported in Aarhus, Bornholm and Vejle Fjord.

Stiig Markager, professor at the Department of Ecoscience at Aarhus University explained to TV2 Fyn that solid surfaces such as stones and ropes are covered by a “furry coat” of algae.

“At some point, they become loose and turn into a brown slime that lies on the water and eventually drifts onto the beach and rots and smells”, he said.

The reason there is so much fedtemøg around, could be because of a lot of rain in February, followed by a very sunny Spring.

“Many nutrients came out of the water from the streams, just as we entered Spring with lot of hours of sunshine, so the algae started to grow,” Markager explained.

He stressed that it is not toxic, but signs of an unbalanced marine environment with too many nutrients. The solution he said is to reduce agricultural emissions.

Since the end of June, Greve Municipality has cleaned the beach twice a week to get rid of the greasy manure.

“It is effective when you remove it. But there is a lot of fat manure, brown algae and seaweed in Køge Bay. So if the wind changes direction, the beach is covered again after two hours,” the chairman of the Climate, Technology and Environment Committee in Greve Municipality, Hans-Jørgen Kirstein, told newswire Ritzau.

After it is all collected by a machine called “Fedtegreven”, environmental samples have to be taken and then it is driven away – in Greve’s case to a local farmer who can use it for manure.

“It’s fine, it comes away from the beach, but the smell is a nuisance for those who live there, and problems with seaweed flies”, Hans-Jørgen Kirstein said.

He would like alternative solutions for controlling the fedtemøg to be looked at. Greve Municipality removes about 9000 tons of the fat manure every year on a stretch of almost six kilometres.

Danish waste company forced to import rubbish from abroad

The high-tech Amager Bakke waste-to-energy plant is running out of rubbish supplies from the local region and will have to start importing from outside Denmark. 

Published: 12 June 2022 14:02 CEST
When ARC’s incinerator, Amager Bakke, opened in March 2017, it was one of the most modern green energy plants Denmark had ever seen.

The high-tech waste plant is designed to destroy huge amounts of trash from Copenhagen and convert it into energy which is used to heat thousands of homes in the region. It is one of two plants which play a major role in Copenhagen’s ambitions of meeting zero carbon requirements by 2025.

But now, ironically, as municipalities have become very efficient in waste sorting and recycling, the plant is quickly running out of its most important raw material: rubbish.

This has impacted the plant’s finances, so now the five municipalities behind ARC have agreed on a plan that will both improve the economy and provide heat for the capital’s homes: waste from surrounding countries will be shipped to Denmark and burned at the Amager Bakke plant.

READ ALSO: EU countries need better recycling, Copenhagen agency finds

Until now, the owner municipalities had blocked ARC’s ability to source waste through imports, but the agreement provides a waiver to allow imports to be increased until the end of 2025 to keep the furnaces running. 

In a press release, the five owner municipalities state that the increased imports will also increase CO2 emissions – but: “The alternative is that the municipalities will have to recycle less waste, that ARC’s finances will be worse – and even that there may be a need to import gas, which comes from Russia, among other places.”

