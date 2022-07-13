For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
SAS restarts union talks, an increase in lung cancer cases in Denmark and fewer people living in holiday homes all-year-round. Here's the latest news roundup from Denmark on Wednesday
Published: 13 July 2022 10:31 CEST
Vejers strand holiday home area on the West coast of Jutland. The number of people who live in their Danish summer house for the whole year is decreasing, according to Statistics Denmark. Photo: John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix
