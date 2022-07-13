SAS to meet pilot unions for talks in Stockholm

“It might take time and it might go fast. Now it’s all up to SAS,” Roger Klokset, vice-chair of the Norwegian pilots’ union said as he arrived at the headquarters of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise in Stockholm, where the talks are taking place.

He hit back at last week’s story that his union was prepared to force SAS into bankruptcy rather than undermine Scandinavian-style labour rights

“We have never said we want SAS to go bankrupt,” he said. “But we are standing up for principles within working life, and then it’s up to the board of SAS to decide who they want it to go for SAS.”

About 900 SAS pilots have now been on strike for ten days, forcing the airline to cancel between 200 and 250 flights every day, each time affecting 30,000 passengers.

On Monday, both parties announced that they were willing to start negotiations again.

According to aviation analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs, a solution might soon be in sight. “I think we can talk about [a resolution] within days”, he told TT on Tuesday.