Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Analysts predict sharp drop in Danish grocery prices, SAS flights to take time to get back to normal plus more news from Denmark on Tuesday
Published: 12 July 2022 10:21 CEST
Planes of Scandinavian airline SAS sit on the tarmac in a row on July 4, 2022 at Oslo Airport Gardermoen (Photo by Beate Oma Dahle / NTB / AFP)
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
SAS stop flights for stranded passengers, Denmark inflation rises at highest rate for 39 years and Field's shopping centre reopens after shooting: Here's a roundup of the main stories in Denmark this Monday.
Published: 11 July 2022 10:17 CEST
