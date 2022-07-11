For members
SAS
SAS pilots’ strike: What’s the latest?
Some 900 pilots from airline SAS in Norway, Denmark and Sweden, have been on strike for over a week, but are the airline or its staff any closer to an agreement to end strike action?
Published: 11 July 2022 12:43 CEST
SAS and pilots' unions appear no closer to returning to the negotiating table as the strike enters its second week. File photo: An SAS plane takes off at dusk from Tegel airport in Berlin. Photo by AFP / Odd Andersen.
SAS
SAS pilots stop flying stranded Scandinavian travellers home
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) pilots will stop flying thousands of charter passengers home because they believe the airline has breached its side of the agreement as there are alternative travel options available.
Published: 10 July 2022 18:08 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments