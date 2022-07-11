Read news from:
Austria
SAS

SAS pilots’ strike: What’s the latest? 

Some 900 pilots from airline SAS in Norway, Denmark and Sweden, have been on strike for over a week, but are the airline or its staff any closer to an agreement to end strike action? 

Published: 11 July 2022 12:43 CEST
Pictured is an SAS flight taking off in Germany
SAS and pilots' unions appear no closer to returning to the negotiating table as the strike enters its second week. File photo: An SAS plane takes off at dusk from Tegel airport in Berlin. Photo by AFP / Odd Andersen.

Recap: Why are pilots striking? 

Last Monday, unions representing Scandinavian Airline (SAS) pilots from Norway, Sweden and Denmark decided to go on strike, a move the company said would disrupt 30,000 passengers per day. 

Pilots have said they are unhappy with the wages and working conditions offered by SAS

However, the bigger issue for SAS pilots is that instead of re-employing those SAS pilots who were laid off during cutbacks caused by the pandemic, priority is being given to hiring new pilots on cheaper deals in two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect. 

The airline has said that the subsidiaries are crucial to the company’s plans to cut costs to stay afloat. 

How long could the strike continue? 

Some aviation experts said that the strike wouldn’t be short-lived due to the large gulf between what the pilots and airline want. 

This appears to be the case, with the length of the current strike already surpassing the six-day strike pilots called in 2019. 

The strike, now in its second week, doesn’t look like it could be ending anytime soon as relations between the two parties still appear to be frosty after SAS pilots decided to stop flying charter passengers home because they believe the airline has breached its side of the agreement.

Pilots had earlier agreed to break the strike to fly stranded charter passengers home if there were no or limited options available. 

Henning Jørgensen, Professor Emeritus in Labour market research at Aalborg University, told Danish newswire Ritzau that the latest decision to not fly stranded travellers home shows the lack of trust between both parties involved in the conflict.

“If you can’t work out how to trust each other, the parties are too far from entering negotiations again. That’s what I see as the main problem: When trust is broken down on both sides, it is difficult to find a solution.”

“I see it as a deadlock situation where there is no possibility that new negotiations can be set up because the parties – especially SAS management – need to come up with a sign that they want to reach an agreement,” he said. 

The professor added that a strike could be forced to an end by politicians. For example, in Norway, the government recently ended an air technician strike as they feared it could affect public health by grounding air ambulances. 

Health leaders from the north of Norway will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss the consequences of the SAS strike pilot, which health trusts have said make it difficult to get key personnel to work, as flights are often used to cover large distances in the north, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

Have there been any fresh talks? 

On Sunday, the Norwegian SAS pilots’ trade union held a status meeting with mediators in Stockholm, head of the union Roger Klokset confirmed to newspaper Verdens Gang (VG).

The meeting was at the initiative of Swedish mediators, and both parties were present, Klokset said.

Swedish newswire TT reports that both sides are holding daily meetings with mediators but have so far not agreed to resume negotiations.

Jan Levi Skogvang, from union SAS Norge Flygerforening, told NRK on Monday that the parties were still where they were a week ago. 

Ritzau reports that Danish representatives wouldn’t be involved in any talks with the ombudsman or airline on Monday. 

What is SAS doing for affected passengers? 

The airline is offering passengers the opportunity to rebook tickets on SAS-operated flights between July 11th and July 16th 2022, without paying a fee. The ticket can be rebooked within the next 360 days. The offer applies to tickets bought before June 23rd 2022. 

Passengers whose tickets are cancelled will have some rights under EU legislation. These include the right to choose between getting your money back, getting the next available flight, or changing the booking completely for a later date. 

You are also entitled to assistance free of charge, including refreshments, food, accommodation (if you are rebooked to travel the next day), transport, and communication (two telephone calls, for example). This is regardless of the reasons for cancellation.

EU air passenger rights apply to you if your flight is within the EU or Schengen zone, if it arrives in the EU/Schengen zone from outside the bloc and is operated by an EU-based airline, or if it departs from the EU/ Schengen zone.

READ MORE: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

SAS

SAS pilots stop flying stranded Scandinavian travellers home

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) pilots will stop flying thousands of charter passengers home because they believe the airline has breached its side of the agreement as there are alternative travel options available.

Published: 10 July 2022 18:08 CEST
SAS pilots stop flying stranded Scandinavian travellers home

The pilots say SAS has not complied with the agreement they entered into.

According to the agreement, the SAS Pilot Group (SPG), which represents the pilots, had said on Thursday they would break their strike so that SAS could operate a limited number of flights to destinations where there were few or no options for return.

Since then, thousands of charter passengers have been flown home from their destinations.

But this latest news puts an end to that.

“During the weekend, to our great surprise, we have seen that many flights are being deployed to popular and well-trafficked holiday destinations, such as Rhodes, Crete, Larnaca and Split, from where there are already alternative travel options,” SPG said in a press release.

“We find it regrettable that SAS is once again unable to comply with the agreement as intended, and SPG therefore finds itself forced to end the charter departures after the last flight today, 10 July 2022,” SPG stated in the press release.

“Fully booked”
But according to SAS, the alternatives are extremely limited and it’s not as easy to fly the charter passengers home as the pilots’ association says.

“Most things are fully booked. Bringing home an entire aircraft with 180 passengers and believing you will be able to book it on other planes, even if it is Crete or Split, is obviously not going to not work,” SAS communications director Karin Nyman said, Swedish newswire TT reported.

She pointed out that it is usually possible to make exceptions for charter passengers during a strike and believed it “unnecessary” to involve them in the conflict

“It shows a heartlessness. Charter travellers are hit much harder than other travellers as they are more difficult to rebook. Now we have to go back and see what we can do, but unfortunately, it is the customers who are the losers in this,” she added.

But SPG claims that SAS has, for commercial reasons, not tried to reallocate flight capacity to get the charter guests home, which was the aim of the agreement, Danish newswire Ritzau reported.

“Sad and negative”
Charter travel companies Ving and Apollo are both critical of SPG’s announcement.

“It was a sad and negative message for us. Now we are resuming the work of finding our own flight solutions instead,” said Claes Pellvik, communications manager at Ving, TT said.

“You get upset. I think everyone wants the parties to find a solution, but it feels like they are just finding more conflicts,” agreed Sandra Miller Kinge, communications manager at Apollo.

Since last Friday, Ving has received most of the passengers who were due to fly to Sweden, except for about 150 who were planned to fly on Monday and whose return travel is now uncertain.

And Apollo has about 300 passengers who would have flown to Sweden today, but who now have to wait to be told when they can return home.

No basis for real negotiations yet
Earlier today, the Norwegian SAS pilots’ trade union had a so-called status meeting with mediators in Stockholm, head of the union Roger Klokset confirmed to newspaper Verdens Gang (VG).

The meeting was at the initiative of Swedish mediators, and both parties were present, Klokset said.

It was said to have been about “clarifications of position”, but not negotiations.

“We have still not heard anything from SAS management that provides a basis for real negotiations,” he said.

Tonje Sund, communications manager for SAS Norway, said the airline was in contact with the mediators, TT reported.

On Friday, one of the mediators in the pilot conflict, Mats Wilhelm Ruland, said he would probably call the parties soon.

“Of course SAS wants to negotiate,” Sund said.

Around 1,000 SAS pilots from Denmark, Norway and Sweden went on strike on Monday after negotiations between them and SAS on wages and working conditions broke down. They offered to break the strike to fly stranded passengers home.

The airline has said that each day that the strike continues, 30,000 passengers will be affected

READ MORE:

 
