Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Covid infections at the Roskilde Festival, historical forced contraception in Greenland and other news from Denmark on Friday.
Published: 8 July 2022 09:37 CEST
A parade in Fredericia on Wednesday to mark the 1849 battle between soldiers of Schleswig-Holstein and Denmark. Photo: Søren Gylling/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Mechanics striking in solidarity with SAS pilots, fertility treatment data and the return of possessions to shoppers from Field's are among the news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 7 July 2022 09:19 CEST
