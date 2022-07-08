Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Covid infections at the Roskilde Festival, historical forced contraception in Greenland and other news from Denmark on Friday.

Published: 8 July 2022 09:37 CEST
A parade in Fredericia on Wednesday to mark the 1849 battle between soldiers of Schleswig-Holstein and Denmark. Photo: Søren Gylling/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix

Striking SAS pilots agree to fly back stranded charter passengers 

Striking SAS pilots have agreed with the airline that they can fly over the weekend to bring back the thousands of charter flight passengers who would otherwise be left stranded.

In a press release published on Thursday, the SAS Pilot Group, an umbrella group for Danish, Norwegian and Swedish pilot unions, said that it had proposed to SAS’s management that some of the 900 pilots on strike would go back to work over the weekend to bring back the charter flight passengers. 

We have a full report on the development here.

At least 476 confirmed Covid-19 infections at Roskilde Festival

The Roskilde Festival made a triumphant return last week after a three-year enforced absence due to Covid-19.

Some guests have a little more to recover from than the standard extended hangover most feel after coming home from the festival, broadcaster DR writes.

The Danish Patient Safety Authority told DR it did not know the number of infections that had taken place at the festival but that it had been in contact with around 500 people who had been to Roskilde.

The agency “has so far been in dialogue with 476 infected people who in the period from June 25th to today [Thursday, ed.] have informed us that they believe they were infected at Roskilde Festival,” it said.

Greenlanders speak out about forced contraception

Thousands of young Greenland Inuit, were the victim of a 1970s policy to limit the birth rate in the Arctic territory, which was no longer a colony at the time but still under Danish control.

According to an investigation by public broadcaster DR, some 4,500 women were subjected to the procedure.

Some of the affected women are now taking part in a debate about what about happened — albeit timidly and mostly on Facebook, where a group set up by a psychologist who was also a victim, has brought together more than 70 women.

We’ll have a full article on this story on our website today.

Denmark to play first Euros match

The Danish national team is set to play its first match tonight in the women’s Euro 2022 tournament, which is taking place in England.

Denmark, who will have ambitions to reach the latter stages of the tournament, face Germany at Brentford’s Community Stadium. The match kicks off at 9pm.

The Danish players will wear black armbands after the lethal shooting attack at Field’s shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Viewers in Denmark can watch the match live via broadcaster DR.

