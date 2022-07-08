Read news from:
WORKING IN DENMARK

‘Non-Western’ Danish employment levels hit record level

More people than ever before from ‘non-Western’ countries are now active on the Danish labour market.

Published: 8 July 2022 15:44 CEST
Danish employment in the 'non-Western' demographic is at a record high. Photo by Parker Byrd on Unsplash

New figures from national agency Statistics Denmark, analysed by trade union Dansk Metal, show employment rates among people from backgrounds considered ‘non-Western’ are historically high.

The figures show that 58.7 percent of non-Western immigrants aged between 15 and 64 were in salaried employment in Denmark in the first quarter of 2022.

That represents the highest figure at any point during the 14 years it has been recorded.

Dansk Metal’s senior economist Erik Bjørsted called the data ”really positive”.

“Historically, non-Western immigrants have regrettably had a very weak connection to the labour market. They are also still behind employment rates of Danes,” Bjørsted said.

“But they are narrowing the gap, so we are definitely on the right track,” he said.

Favourable conditions on the Danish labour market are partly to thank for the positive trend, he noted.

In official data, Denmark categorises all EU and EEA countries, along with Andorra, Australia, Canada, Monaco, New Zealand, San Marino, the United Kingdom, United States and the Vatican as ‘Western’. Everywhere else is ‘non-Western’.

The ‘non-Western’ categorisation is sometimes further divided into MENAPT (Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey) and all other non-Western countries.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Denmark bans companies from asking age of job applicants

Companies in Denmark are no longer permitted to ask the age of candidates applying for jobs with them.

Published: 1 July 2022 09:36 CEST
The law, which was adopted in parliament in March, came into effect on Friday.

According to the law, applicants should no longer give their age when applying for jobs. The objective of the new law is to prevent employers from rejecting applicants because of their age.

Commenting in March when parliament passed the law, Employment Minister Peter Hummelgaard said that he hoped the law would give older members of the labour market better conditions when looking for work.

“I appreciate that this ban won’t do everything but it does send a strong signal,” Hummelgaard said.

“With this legislation, we want to avoid employers filtering their pile of applications by just looking at birth dates before reading through them, and that they actually address the competencies of the applicant,” he said.

A recent survey found that the number of people who feel discriminated based on their age when applying for work has fallen, even though the law had yet to take effect.

Trade union HK Privat, which represents around 100,000 private sector workers found that 17 percent of its members said they had experienced age discrimination, in a survey. A similar survey conducted last autumn returned a result of 24 percent to the same question.

Employment figures also show a positive trend in the area.

Unemployment and long-term unemployment among 50-59 year-olds has fallen by 50 percent within the last year, news wire Ritzau writes.

