TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Copenhagen memorial for mall shooting victims, an increase in filed bankruptcies last month and a shortage of nurse training applicants are the main stories in Denmark this Wednesday.

Published: 6 July 2022 10:33 CEST
Updated: 6 July 2022 12:18 CEST
Crown Prince Frederik, Prince Christian and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attend a memorial service for the victims of the shooting in Copenhanen on Tuesday 5th July 2022.
Crown Prince Frederik, Prince Christian and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attend a memorial service for the victims of the shooting in Copenhagen on Tuesday 5th July 2022. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Copenhagen holds memorial for mall shooting victims

Thousands gathered in Copenhagen on Tuesday evening to pay tribute to the victims of the weekend mall shooting that left three people dead, including two teenagers.

“Three lives were taken from us. A man and two young people. Several were injured, the attack has many victims,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the massive crowd outside the Field’s shopping complex.

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik was also in attendance at the service where speeches were interspersed with musical performances.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with three murders and seven attempted murders in relation to the shooting and has been remanded into psychiatric care for at least 24 days.

All four people who were seriously injured in the shootings are out of danger, according to broadcaster TV2.

The fact police said the suspected gunman was known to mental health services, has called many people to question the ten-year plan for psychiatry services in Denmark, promised by the Social Democrats.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said they would work with the central region to uncover the suspect’s contact with mental health services. 

The parliamentary parties have also set up negotiations with the Ministry of Health for 9th September.

READ MORE: Denmark’s mental health services in spotlight after Copenhagen shooting

Increase in bankruptcies after coronavirus loans end

There was an increase in the number of filed bankruptcies and job losses due to bankruptcy in the month of June, according to Statistics Denmark.

The figures refer to active companies that have employees or a turnover of more than one million kroner. In June, there were 259 bankruptcies filed, which resulted in 1743 job losses. 

According to economists, this is the highest it has been since 2016. 

“The coronavirus aid packages held the companies’ hand during the worst…they are now a thing of the past and companies have to pay back the taxes and VAT that they were able to defer during the coronavirus,” Niklas Praefke, chief economist at the trade union Lederne told newswire Ritzau.

The rising prices this year are also a factor, according to Arbejdernes Landsbank’s chief economist, Jeppe Juul Borre.

“Production prices have risen by a staggering 37 percent compared to a year ago. At the same time, there are reports of a shortage of materials and labour, and this may cause the most hard-pressed companies to throw in the towel”, he said.

Low number of nurse training applicants in Denmark causes concern

There have been 28 percent fewer applications for nursing education this year compared to last year, which means not all study places have been filled, according to Camilla Wang, chairman of the Danish Professional Colleges.

“It also means that we will not be able to educate enough people for the needs that exist in the health care system”, Wang said.

In 2021, 43 percent of the advertised positions for nurse were not filled, according to the Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment.

The Danish Nurses’ Council calls the low number of applicants “a bomb under an already shattered healthcare system”.

There are also fewer applicants for other types of welfare education: 17 percent fewer people than last year applied for social work training, 18 per cent fewer for pedagogical education and 12 per cent fewer applied for teacher training.

