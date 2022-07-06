For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Copenhagen memorial for mall shooting victims, an increase in filed bankruptcies last month and a shortage of nurse training applicants are the main stories in Denmark this Wednesday.
Published: 6 July 2022 10:33 CEST
Updated: 6 July 2022 12:18 CEST
Crown Prince Frederik, Prince Christian and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attend a memorial service for the victims of the shooting in Copenhagen on Tuesday 5th July 2022. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
