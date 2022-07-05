For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
SAS files for bankruptcy proceedings, a reprimand for the Danish Prime Minister after the mink inquiry and the latest on the shooting aftermath are among the top stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 5 July 2022 10:20 CEST
Candles and flowers are laid outside Field's shopping centre in Ørestad after 3 people were killed in a shooting there on Sunday. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday evening at the shopping centre. Photo by Philip Davali / Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Police give more details on the Copenhagen shooting, SAS negotiations could end today and cooler summer weather are among the main stories in Denmark this Monday.
Published: 4 July 2022 10:00 CEST
