Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

SAS files for bankruptcy proceedings in US

Scandinavian airline SAS said today is has filed for so-called Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States, as a part of a restructuring plan, a day after pilots walked out on strike.

In order “to proceed with the implementation of key elements of (its business transformation plan), SAS and certain of its subsidiaries have voluntarily filed for Chapter 11” in the US, the troubled carrier said in a

statement.

In the US, chapter 11 is a mechanism allowing a company to restructure its debts under court supervision.

SAS said its “operations and flight schedule are unaffected by the Chapter 11 filing, and SAS will continue to serve its customers as normal,” while noting that the strike launched on Monday by Scandinavian pilot unions would continue to impact operations.

SAS estimates the strike will “lead to the cancellation of approximately 50 percent of all scheduled SAS flights,” impacting around 30,000 passengers a day.

Cinema employee is among those killed in Copenhagen shooting

One of the young people killed in Sunday’s shooting at Field’s shopping centre in Copenhagen was a cinema employee at the centre, Nordisk Film Biografer said in a statement this morning.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that one of our young cinema employees in Field’s lost his life in Sunday’s terrible and incomprehensible tragedy”, Casper Bonavent, director of Nordisk Film Biografer said.

A memorial service will be held at the shopping centre on Tuesday at 8pm.

On Monday, the 22-year-old man suspected of killing three people and wounding several others at Field’s shopping centre, was remanded into a psychiatric care facility, police said.

Criticism for Danish Prime Minister’s role in mink scandal

A majority consisting of the government and its supporting parties has given Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen an official reprimand, known as a næse, for her role in the mink case.

A næse is an expression that a majority in the Folketing express criticism, but it has no practical consequences and it has been stated that there is no basis for a national court case against Frederiksen.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the Parliamentary Investigation Committee this morning, after discussing the results of the mink inquiry that was published on Thursday, which criticised 10 officials.

Former Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Mogens Jensen also received criticism for his role.