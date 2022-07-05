Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

SAS files for bankruptcy proceedings, a reprimand for the Danish Prime Minister after the mink inquiry and the latest on the shooting aftermath are among the top stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 5 July 2022 10:20 CEST
Candles and flowers are laid outside Field's shopping centre in Ørestad after 3 people were killed in a shooting there on Sunday.
Candles and flowers are laid outside Field's shopping centre in Ørestad after 3 people were killed in a shooting there on Sunday. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday evening at the shopping centre. Photo by Philip Davali / Ritzau Scanpix

SAS files for bankruptcy proceedings in US

Scandinavian airline SAS said today is has filed for so-called Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States, as a part of a restructuring plan, a day after pilots walked out on strike.

In order “to proceed with the implementation of key elements of (its business transformation plan), SAS and certain of its subsidiaries have voluntarily filed for Chapter 11” in the US, the troubled carrier said in a
statement.

In the US, chapter 11 is a mechanism allowing a company to restructure its debts under court supervision.

SAS said its “operations and flight schedule are unaffected by the Chapter 11 filing, and SAS will continue to serve its customers as normal,” while noting that the strike launched on Monday by Scandinavian pilot unions would continue to impact operations.

SAS estimates the strike will “lead to the cancellation of approximately 50 percent of all scheduled SAS flights,” impacting around 30,000 passengers a day.

Cinema employee is among those killed in Copenhagen shooting

One of the young people killed in Sunday’s shooting at Field’s shopping centre in Copenhagen was a cinema employee at the centre, Nordisk Film Biografer said in a statement this morning.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that one of our young cinema employees in Field’s lost his life in Sunday’s terrible and incomprehensible tragedy”, Casper Bonavent, director of Nordisk Film Biografer said.

 A memorial service will be held at the shopping centre on Tuesday at 8pm.

On Monday, the 22-year-old man suspected of killing three people and wounding several others at Field’s shopping centre, was remanded into a psychiatric care facility, police said. 

Criticism for Danish Prime Minister’s role in mink scandal

A majority consisting of the government and its supporting parties has given Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen an official reprimand, known as a næse, for her role in the mink case.

A næse is an expression that a majority in the Folketing express criticism, but it has no practical consequences and it has been stated that there is no basis for a national court case against Frederiksen.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the Parliamentary Investigation Committee this morning, after discussing the results of the mink inquiry that was published on Thursday, which criticised 10 officials.

Former Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Mogens Jensen also received criticism for his role.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Police give more details on the Copenhagen shooting, SAS negotiations could end today and cooler summer weather are among the main stories in Denmark this Monday.

Published: 4 July 2022 10:00 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Copenhagen shooting suspect known to mental health services 

Police in Denmark have confirmed the gunman who killed three people and wounded several others in a shooting at the Field’s mall in Copenhagen on Sunday, was known to mental health services. Police said they believe he acted alone and there was no sign of terrorism.

The three killed have been identified as a Danish woman and man, both aged 17, and a 47-year-old Russian citizen residing in Denmark.

Another four were injured in the shooting: two Danish women, aged 19 and 40, and two Swedish citizens, a 50-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman.

Field’s shopping mall won’t open until at least next Monday, according to its website. Most roads have now opened, apart from the area right around Field’s and the shopping mall car park.

Trains and the metro are also running as usual to and from Ørestad Station, which is located at Field’s.

SAS negotiations deadline today

SAS hope to find a solution in their negotiations with the airline’s pilots about their salary and working conditions by midday today. Talks resumed on Sunday morning before the extended deadline of midday on Monday. If an agreement can’t be reached, it could mean that up to a thousand pilots will go on strike.

The pilots are employed by SAS’s parent company, SAS Scandinavia, and have announced strike action because they are not satisfied with their salary and working conditions at SAS.

In addition, the pilots are dissatisfied with the fact that instead of re-employing old SAS pilots, priority is given to hiring new pilots on cheaper agreements in the two subsidiaries SAS Link and SAS Connect.

On Saturday morning, when the parties stated that they would continue the negotiations up until and including Monday at 12 noon, there was hope of being able to land an agreement.

People in Denmark can save millions of litres of petrol with more bike rides

People living in Denmark are known for their love of cycling but it is hoped the Tour de France will encourage even more people to choose their bike over their car.

Calculations from DI Transport show that if people in Denmark started cycling 10 percent more instead of using the car, then 7.7 million litres of petrol and 4.8 million litres of diesel could be saved each year.

“If you replace the car with the bike, it is just a win-win on all fronts. You save petrol costs and get more exercise, and at the same time you help the climate and reduce congestion on the roads”, Karsten Lauritzen, industry director at DI Transport said.

Cool summer weather coming Denmark’s way

Although Monday starts with sunshine, it will quickly turn to cloud with some rain, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

Monday’s temperatures will vary between 17 and 20 degrees. It’s a similar picture for the rest of the week, with DMI forecasting cooler temperatures and showers. Thursday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week, where temperatures may reach over 20 degrees but with some rain.

“It is not exactly the best beach weather if you are on a west-facing coast”, according to Bolette Brødsgaard from DMI, due to the strong westerly winds from Wednesday onwards. However she adds that “every day it will be possible to get something good out of the weather – it is after all summer. It’s just a matter of finding a shelter or keeping an eye on the radar when it rains.”

