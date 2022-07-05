For members
How long could the SAS pilot strike last?
Some 900 pilots from airline SAS are on strike affecting tens of thousands of passengers in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and beyond. But will the strike be over in days or drag on for weeks? Here's what we know so far.
Published: 5 July 2022 11:24 CEST
Experts have said the SAS pilot strike could last between around a week. File photo: an SAS plane takes off at dusk from Tegel airport in Berlin. Photo by Odd Andersen / AFP)
What the SAS strike means for travellers in Denmark
As many as 900 pilots from airline SAS are striking after the company and the pilots' unions failed to reach an agreement before Monday afternoon's deadline. Here's how it affects travel from Denmark.
Published: 5 July 2022 11:24 CEST
