Danish pharmaceutical company will pay US staff travel expenses for abortions

In a written statement, the company said it would pay for travel and accommodation “for people who want an abortion and have to make a longer trip for that.” It says it applies to both employees and members of the employees’ household.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned a ruling that gave American women the right to abortion, so it is now up to the 50 American states to decide abortion laws themselves.
“The health and well-being of our employees is of crucial importance to Novo Nordisk, and we want to ensure that they have equal access to medical care and health services,” the company added.
Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company, founded in Denmark in 1923 and headquartered just outside Copenhagen.
The company employs more than 47,000 people in 80 offices around the world. It has around 6,000 employees in seven US states.
Member comments