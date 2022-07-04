Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Police give more details on the Copenhagen shooting, SAS negotiations could end today and cooler summer weather are among the main stories in Denmark this Monday.

Published: 4 July 2022 10:00 CEST
The first flower is laid in front of the entrance to Fields, which is closed for at least a week after Sunday's shooting. Police are still investigating the crime scene on Monday 4th July 2022. Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix

Copenhagen shooting suspect known to mental health services 

Police in Denmark have confirmed the gunman who killed three people and wounded several others in a shooting at the Field’s mall in Copenhagen on Sunday, was known to mental health services. Police said they believe he acted alone and there was no sign of terrorism.

The three killed have been identified as a Danish woman and man, both aged 17, and a 47-year-old Russian citizen residing in Denmark.

Another four were injured in the shooting: two Danish women, aged 19 and 40, and two Swedish citizens, a 50-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman.

Field’s shopping mall won’t open until at least next Monday, according to its website. Most roads have now opened, apart from the area right around Field’s and the shopping mall car park.

Trains and the metro are also running as usual to and from Ørestad Station, which is located at Field’s.

SAS negotiations deadline today

SAS hope to find a solution in their negotiations with the airline’s pilots about their salary and working conditions by midday today. Talks resumed on Sunday morning before the extended deadline of midday on Monday. If an agreement can’t be reached, it could mean that up to a thousand pilots will go on strike.

The pilots are employed by SAS’s parent company, SAS Scandinavia, and have announced strike action because they are not satisfied with their salary and working conditions at SAS.

In addition, the pilots are dissatisfied with the fact that instead of re-employing old SAS pilots, priority is given to hiring new pilots on cheaper agreements in the two subsidiaries SAS Link and SAS Connect.

On Saturday morning, when the parties stated that they would continue the negotiations up until and including Monday at 12 noon, there was hope of being able to land an agreement.

People in Denmark can save millions of litres of petrol with more bike rides

People living in Denmark are known for their love of cycling but it is hoped the Tour de France will encourage even more people to choose their bike over their car.

Calculations from DI Transport show that if people in Denmark started cycling 10 percent more instead of using the car, then 7.7 million litres of petrol and 4.8 million litres of diesel could be saved each year.

“If you replace the car with the bike, it is just a win-win on all fronts. You save petrol costs and get more exercise, and at the same time you help the climate and reduce congestion on the roads”, Karsten Lauritzen, industry director at DI Transport said.

Cool summer weather coming Denmark’s way

Although Monday starts with sunshine, it will quickly turn to cloud with some rain, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

Monday’s temperatures will vary between 17 and 20 degrees. It’s a similar picture for the rest of the week, with DMI forecasting cooler temperatures and showers. Thursday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week, where temperatures may reach over 20 degrees but with some rain.

“It is not exactly the best beach weather if you are on a west-facing coast”, according to Bolette Brødsgaard from DMI, due to the strong westerly winds from Wednesday onwards. However she adds that “every day it will be possible to get something good out of the weather – it is after all summer. It’s just a matter of finding a shelter or keeping an eye on the radar when it rains.”

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Everything you need to know about the Tour de France and the release of the inquiry into the 2020 mink scandal are Denmark's headline news this Friday.

Published: 1 July 2022 07:22 CEST
Tour de Denm—uh, France 

It’s an overcast day in Copenhagen for the Grand Départ, the official kickoff of the Tour de France, at 4 p.m. Don’t be fooled when the clouds briefly part midmorning — they’ll be back with a vengeance later this afternoon with the potential to drizzle on late finishers of the time trial (including frontrunner Tadej Podegar, who’s expected to finish about 7:10 p.m.). The Danish Meteorological Institute has put out a warning  for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the Copenhagen area from 6-11 p.m. 

A poncho would be in order if you’re planning to watch the riders in person today, and make contingency plans for any outdoor celebrations. 

How to watch the trials 

Danish streaming platform TV2 will host coverage of the Tour, as will Discovery+ in Denmark. 

If you’re watching abroad, the United States offers a selection of streaming services — the USA channel will provide live coverage, through NBC, you’ve got Peacock (their proprietary streaming platform), NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. 

In the UK, ITV4 and the ITV Hub streaming service are free to watch. 

How to get around in Copenhagen today 

Between street closures, sporadically-open pedestrian crossings, and throngs of fans, trying to get from point A to point B in downtown Copenhagen will be a challenge today. 

The Tour de France team has provided an interactive map (here’s the English version) to help you navigate, including information on those pedestrian crossings of the route, public toilets, and hydration stations (though with the rain, that might be redundant). 

….and a harsh mink report for Mette Frederiksen 

If all this cycling news leaves you asking, ‘but what about the mink?’, you’ll be thrilled to learn the independent commission tasked with investigating government decisions surrounding the 2020 culling of millions of the weasel-like animals has released its final report. It’s a monster at almost 2,000 pages. 

The commission finds fault with prime minister Mette Frederiksen, who, they say, made “grossly misleading” statements about the legal basis of the mink cull at a November 2020 press conference. 

The report says 10 officials, largely department heads from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of the Environment and Food, the National Police, and the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, should be held accountable. 

On the hot seat are Barbara Bertelsen, head of the prime minister’s department, and Mogens Jensen, former minister of food, agriculture, and fisheries.

The decision to cull the mink fell under Jensen’s purview and the commission found Jensen was aware the government had no legal authority and lied to parliament about it. Jensen resigned just two weeks after the decision was made. 

