COPENHAGEN

What we know so far about the deadly Copenhagen shooting

On Sunday evening, a 22 year old man opened fire on people inside a shopping mall in Copenhagen leaving several dead and others injured. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 3 July 2022 22:49 CEST
Emergency services at Field's. Photo: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

What happened?

Police said they first received reports of the shooting at 5.37pm.

The initial reports said that shots had been fired in several locations inside the shopping centre.

Copenhagen police then initiated what was described as a “major operation”. Images published on Twitter showed heavily armed police outside the shopping centre as shoppers were led away from the area.

A suspect was arrested but officers carried out operations across the entire area to ensure there were no additional gunman.

An ambulance and emergency response teams in front of the Fields shopping mall in Copenhagen. Photo: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix
 

Where did it happen?

The shooting happened at Field’s shopping mall in Amager, Copenhagen, which is an area between the city centre and the airport.

It’s just a few hundred metres away from the Royal Area, where Harry Styles was due to perform that evening. His concert was later cancelled.

What do we know about the victims?

“We now know that there are several dead,” Copenhagen police chief Søren Thomassen told journalists at a press conference on Sunday evening.

The exact number of deaths and injuries have not been confirmed by police at the time of writing.

Who was the shooter?

Police have described the suspect as a 22 year old male “ethnic Dane”, and believed he acted alone. 

Police did not confirm whether the suspect was previously known to them nor any details about the weapon used. 

What did witnesses say?

Some witnesses described the shooter as a man around 1.8 metres (five feet nine inches) tall carrying a hunting rifle.

Witnesses quoted by the Danish media described how the suspect had tried to trick people by saying his weapon was a fake one, to get them to approach.

“He was sufficiently psychopathic to go and hunt people, but he wasn’t running,” one witness told DR state television.

Other eyewitnesses told Danish media they had seen more than 100 people rush towards the mall’s exit as the first shots were fired.

People are seen running away from the Fields shopping mall in Copenhagen. Photo: Olafur Steinar Gestsson / Scanpix

“We could see that many people suddenly ran towards the exit and then we heard a bang,” Thea Schmidt, who was in the mall at time of the attack told broadcaster TV2.

“Then we ran out of Field’s too.”

Witness Isabella also told public broadcaster DR that said she had hidden in the mall for two hours.

“All of a sudden we heard gunshots, I heard 10 shots, and we ran as far as we could to take refuge in the toilet,” she said.

What have Danish police said?

Copenhagen police said they had not ruled out terrorism but in Sunday evening’s press conference they said it was too early to say anything in relation to a possible motive.

“We investigate it as an act, where we can’t exclude, that it’s terror,” the police chief Søren Thomassen said.

Police said they initiated a major operation to ensure there are no additional gunmen besides the 22 year old arrested.

“This is a massive operation. And it’s not just in Copenhagen, it’s all of Zealand,” Copenhagen police chief Søren Thomassen said.

Copenhagen Police Chief Police Inspector Søren Thomassen at a press conference on Sunday evening in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen Police Chief Police Inspector Søren Thomassen at a press conference on Sunday evening in Copenhagen. Photo: Emil Helms / Ritzau Scanpix

They had no indication that the man had acted together with others, but police said they were maintaining an increased presence both around the shopping mall and across Copenhagen.

What’s been the reaction?

Cary Theodosi, who moved over three years ago from London to Ørestad, the Copenhagen area where Field’s is located, told The Local she was in “pure shock and disbelief.”

“Ørestad is such a quiet area, where lots of people know each other. I am very involved in the community and it has really rocked people.

“I really feel for the people affected, people that went out shopping on a normal Sunday, and were faced with this terrible experience. It’s so bizarre to see your local area all over the news. We thought we’d left things like this behind in London,” she said.  

Political commentator for newspaper Ekstra Bladet, Joachim B. Olsen tweeted that he was at Field’s when the shooting took place. 

“I was in Field’s when chaos broke out. I have spoken to a man who said his wife had been shot. A paramedic whose arms were smeared in blood to the elbows. He was not at work but had helped a victim. He wanted to enter again, but was held back. Terrible scenes.”

There has been some controversy that the Harry Styles concert was cancelled after the shooting, with some on Twitter thinking it should have been allowed to go ahead.

Following the concert’s cancellation, police escorted the concertgoers to the M1 and M2 Metro lines, which were closed to other passengers, and transported them to the Vanløse station at the opposite end of the line.

