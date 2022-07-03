Read news from:
COPENHAGEN

UPDATE: Police say ‘several dead’ in Copenhagen mall shooting

Danish police said Sunday that a shooting inside a Copenhagen shooting mall had left "several dead," and several wounded, adding that an arrested suspect was a 22-year-old Dane.

Published: 3 July 2022 20:27 CEST
People flee Field's shopping centre in Copenhagen on July 3rd Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

“We now know that there are several dead,” Copenhagen police chief Søren Thomassen told journalists, describing the suspect, who they believed acted alone, as an “ethnic Dane” in connection with the shooting, but did not give details on a potential motive.

The number of deaths and injuries have not been confirmed by police at the time of writing.

Police did not confirm whether the suspect was previously known to them nor any details about the weapon used.

Thomassen said shots had been fired in several locations inside the shopping centre.

Police said they had not ruled out terrorism and stated they have initiated a major operation to ensure there are no additional gunman besides the arrested individual.

Until this can be confirmed, a wider police operation is also taking place, Thomassen said.

“We must be completely certain that we have this situation under control,” he said.

“This is a massive operation. And it’s not just in Copenhagen, it’s all of Zealand,” he said.

A 22-year-old man described as an “ethnic Dane” has been arrested, the senior police officer confirmed at the briefing.

“We are investigating this as an incident in which we cannot rule out terrorism,” he said.

“We have no information currently that can confirm this happened in cooperation with others,” Thomassen said.

It is currently too early to say anything in relation to a possible motive, police said.

Police reinforcements were been deployed around the large Field’s mall in the Amager district between the city centre and the airport, Copenhagen earlier police wrote on Twitter.

“We’re on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit,” they said.

Images from the scene showed women carrying their children and ambulance personnel carrying people away on stretchers.

“Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many are injured or dead, but it is very serious,” Copenhagen’s mayor, Sophie Andersen, said in a post to social media.

According to public broadcaster DR, at least three people were being treated in hospital.

Eyewitnesses quoted by Danish media said they saw more than 100 people rush towards the mall’s exit as the first shots were heard.

“We could see that many people suddenly ran towards the exit and then we heard a bang. Then we ran out of Field’s too,” Thea Schmidt, who was in the mall at time of the attack told broadcaster TV2.

Police had urged people in the building to wait inside for their arrival and called on others to keep away from the area.

In addition, police asked that witnesses get in touch with them and called on those that had visited the shopping mall to contact their relatives.

One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting in Fields.

At around 6:30pm, roads around the mall were blocked, the subway was stopped and a helicopter was flying above, according to an AFP correspondent at the scene.

Heavily armed police officers prevented onlookers from approaching and locals from returning to their homes.

The shooting comes just over a week after a gunman opened fire near a gay bar in Oslo in neighbouring Norway, killing two people and wounding 21 others.

BREAKING

UPDATE: SAS and pilots resume negotiations on new agreement

On Sunday morning, SAS resumed negotiations on a new agreement with several of the airline's pilots.

Published: 3 July 2022 10:38 CEST
On Sunday morning SAS resumed negotiations with pilots in the hope of finding a solution before the extended deadline of midday on Monday. If not, it could mean that as many as a thousand pilots will go on strike.

The pilots are employed by SAS’s parent company, SAS Scandinavia, and have announced strike action because they are not satisfied with their salary and working conditions at SAS.

In addition, the pilots are dissatisfied with the fact that instead of re-employing old SAS pilots, priority is given to hiring new pilots on cheaper agreements in the two subsidiaries SAS Link and SAS Connect.

On Saturday morning, when the parties stated that they would continue the negotiations up until and including Monday at 12 noon, there was hope of being able to land an agreement.

This is according to Keld Bækkelund Hansen, head of negotiations at Dansk Metal, who is involved in the negotiations on behalf of the pilots. “The aviation industry is complicated, and therefore we need extra time to get it to the finish line,” he told TV 2. “We will do everything to ensure that we get a breakthrough.”

If the parties do not succeed in landing an agreement before the midday deadline on Monday, then there is an opportunity to choose to postpone the deadline again and continue the negotiations, something that has already happened three times in the last week.

READ ALSO: Direct talks raise hopes SAS strike can be avoided

Another possibility is that the pilots choose to strike. This will mean that a significant part of SAS’s flights will be affected by delays or cancellations.

However, pilots in SAS Link and SAS Connect are not part of the strike notice and will continue their work. SAS will, therefore, be able to continue flights.

