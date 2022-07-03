IN PICTURES: Stages 2 and 3 of Denmark’s Tour de France event

Denmark’s Tour de France ‘Grand Depart’ event kicked off Stage 1 on Friday July 1st with a time trial event that saw a completely flat route through Copenhagen’s streets.
Stage 2 on Saturday 2nd was harder work, with a 202km ride between Roskilde and Nyborg that ended on the breathtaking Grand Belt Bridge.
Today’s Stage 3 sees riders cycle 182km from Velje to Sønderborg on a route that includes several steep climbs but also passes by many UNESCO sights, including a sprint past World Heritage site Christiansfeld.
As Denmark hosts the famous Tour de France, The Local takes a look at some of the best pictures from Stages 2 and 3 of the race.
