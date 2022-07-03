IN PICTURES: Stages 2 and 3 of Denmark’s Tour de France event

Denmark’s Tour de France ‘Grand Depart’ event kicked off Stage 1 on Friday July 1st with a time trial event that saw a completely flat route through Copenhagen’s streets.

Stage 2 on Saturday 2nd was harder work, with a 202km ride between Roskilde and Nyborg that ended on the breathtaking Grand Belt Bridge.

Today’s Stage 3 sees riders cycle 182km from Velje to Sønderborg on a route that includes several steep climbs but also passes by many UNESCO sights, including a sprint past World Heritage site Christiansfeld.

As Denmark hosts the famous Tour de France, The Local takes a look at some of the best pictures from Stages 2 and 3 of the race.

The peloton at the Great Belt Bridge during the second stage of Tour de France between Roskilde and Nyborg, Denmark on July 2, 2022. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Riders on the Great Belt Bridge. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Riders faced not only a 200km plus ride and strong winds when crossing Denmark’s iconic bridge, but Royal spectators:

The peloton at the Great Belt Bridge and the Danish Royal yacht “Dannebrog” on sea during the second stage of Tour de France between Roskilde and Nyborg, Denmark on July 2, 2022. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

As the race moved onto Stage 3 on Sunday, Danish riders were keen to impress their home fans, and Magnus Cort Nielsen wore the dotted climber’s jersey.

Belgian rider Wout Van Aert wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey (L), and Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen wearing the climber’s dotted jersey (C) and UAE Team Emirates team’s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best young rider’s white jersey (R) await the start of the 3rd stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182 km between Vejle and Sonderborg, on July 3, 2022. Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP

The pack of riders cycles during the 3rd stage of the race. Photo: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP

Spectators cheer as the pack of riders passes during the 3rd stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. Photo: Marco BERTORELLO/AFP

And it wasn’t just the Royals interested in the race. Denmark’s politicians also took an interest.

Denmark’s Minister of Trade and Industry Simon Kollerup at the the third stage of Tour de France in Genner, Denmark on July 3, 2022. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix.

Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen wearing the climber’s dotted jersey cycles in a breakaway during the 3rd stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182 km between Vejle and Sonderborg in Denmark, on July 3, 2022. -Photo: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP