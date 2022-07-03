Read news from:
Austria
TOUR DE FRANCE

IN PICTURES: Stages 2 and 3 of Denmark’s Tour de France event

After the Grand Depart from Copenhagen on Friday and strong winds on the Grand Belt Bridge on Saturday, Denmark's Tour de France route makes its way from Velje to Sønderborg today. Here are the best pictures from Stages 2 and 3.

Published: 3 July 2022 17:14 CEST
The pack of riders cycles during the 3rd stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182 km between Vejle and Sonderborg in Denmark, on July 3, 2022. Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP

Denmark’s Tour de France ‘Grand Depart’ event kicked off Stage 1 on Friday July 1st with a time trial event that saw a completely flat route through Copenhagen’s streets.

READ ALSO: IN PICTURES: The Tour de France starts in Denmark

Stage 2 on Saturday 2nd was harder work, with a 202km ride between Roskilde and Nyborg that ended on the breathtaking Grand Belt Bridge.

Today’s Stage 3 sees riders cycle 182km from Velje to Sønderborg on a route that includes several steep climbs but also passes by many UNESCO sights, including a sprint past World Heritage site Christiansfeld.

As Denmark hosts the famous Tour de France,  The Local takes a look at some of the best pictures from Stages 2 and 3 of the race.

The peloton at the Great Belt Bridge during the second stage of Tour de France between Roskilde and Nyborg, Denmark on July 2, 2022. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
 

Riders on the Great Belt Bridge. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
 
 
Riders faced not only a 200km plus ride and strong winds when crossing Denmark’s iconic bridge, but Royal spectators:

The peloton at the Great Belt Bridge and the Danish Royal yacht “Dannebrog” on sea during the second stage of Tour de France between Roskilde and Nyborg, Denmark on July 2, 2022. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
 
As the race moved onto Stage 3 on Sunday, Danish riders were keen to impress their home fans, and Magnus Cort Nielsen wore the dotted climber’s jersey.

Belgian rider Wout Van Aert wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey (L), and Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen wearing the climber’s dotted jersey (C) and UAE Team Emirates team’s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best young rider’s white jersey (R) await the start of the 3rd stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182 km between Vejle and Sonderborg, on July 3, 2022. Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP
 

The pack of riders cycles during the 3rd stage of the race. Photo: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP
 

Spectators cheer as the pack of riders passes during the 3rd stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. Photo: Marco BERTORELLO/AFP
 
And it wasn’t just the Royals interested in the race. Denmark’s politicians also took an interest.

Denmark’s Minister of Trade and Industry Simon Kollerup at the the third stage of Tour de France in Genner, Denmark on July 3, 2022. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix.
 

Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen wearing the climber’s dotted jersey cycles in a breakaway during the 3rd stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182 km between Vejle and Sonderborg in Denmark, on July 3, 2022. -Photo: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP
 

Diernæs Strand near Haderslev during the third stage of Tour de France in Vejle, Denmark, Sunday July 3, 2022. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix

TOUR DE FRANCE

IN PICTURES: The Tour de France starts in Denmark

The 109th edition of the famous Tour de France bike race set off from Copenhagen this week. Here's the best pictures so far as the world's biggest bike race makes its way through Denmark.

Published: 2 July 2022 15:41 CEST
Updated: 3 July 2022 17:47 CEST
IN PICTURES: The Tour de France starts in Denmark

The Tour de France has a long tradition of kicking off its first stage abroad. Whether it be Amsterdam back in 1954, the very first time the race was taken abroad, San Sebastián in Spain in 1992, or Leeds in the north of England in 2014, having the first tour of the famous French bike race abroad always attracts excitement to the host city and always attracts a crowd.

If you’ve lived in or visited Denmark, you’ll know that the Danes are crazy about bikes. The Tour de France, therefore, has unsurprisingly gotten them a little excited.

This year, the three-day ‘Denmark Grand Depart’ of the Tour de France attracted massive crowds that lined the streets as riders sped past famous landmarks including the Little Mermaid statue, the harbour-front Blox building, and the Amalienborg palace, where Crown Prince Frederik even joined the celebrations.

Here’s a look at the best pictures from the Danish stages of the famous French bike race so far.

Spectators during the second stage of the Tour de France between Roskilde to Nyborg. Photo: Annegret Hilse/Ritzau Scanpix
 

After some scorching weather in Denmark over the last week, it did, predictably, start to rain an hour before the event.

Romain Bardet of DSM at Amalienborg Slotsplads in Copenhagen during the individual time trial of Tour de France on July 1st 2022. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

On Saturday the 2nd of July, the Tour entered its second stage: a 202km journey between Roskilde and Nyborg. Wind and rain are forecast along the coastal route for Saturday’s stage two with a predicted crosswind on the giant 20km Grand Belt Bridge at the end of the race.

Danish Minister of transport Trine Bramsen (L), French European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (2nd L) applaud during a ceremony marking the start of the 2nd stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 202, 2 km between Roskilde and Nyborg, in Denmark, on July 2, 2022. Photo: Marco BERTORELLO /AFP

Magnus Cort of team EF at Asnæs Indelukke during the second stage of Tour de France between Roskilde and Nyborg, Denmark on July 1, 2022. Photo: Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix

Spectators holding a Danish flag look on as the pack of riders cycles during the Danish stages of the Tour de France. Photo: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT /AFP
 
 
Unsurprisingly, the Danish crowds were giving extra support to the Danish riders in the race.

Trek-Segafredo team’s Danish rider Mads Pedersen cycles during the 1st stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 13, 2 km individual time trial stage in Copenhagen, in Denmark, on July 1, 2022. Photo: Marco BERTORELLO/AFP

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen, right, and Netherlands Bauke Mollema, centre, greet cheering fans during the team presentation in Copenhagen onWednesday, June 29, 2022, ahead of the start of the race on July 1st. Photo: Daniel Cole/AP
 
 
Unfortunately it wasn’t a Dane in the lead after the first day, but a Belgian.

Belgian rider Yves Lampaert celebrates with the overall leader’s yellow jersey on the podium after the 1st stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France in Copenhagen. Photo: Marco BERTORELLO/AFP
 
As the 2nd stage ends on Saturday, riders will face strong forecast winds on the Grand Belt Bridge.

The Great Belt Bridge during the second stage of Tour de France between Roskilde and Nyborg, Denmark on July 2, 2022. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix
