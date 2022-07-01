For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Everything you need to know about the Tour de France and the release of the inquiry into the 2020 mink scandal are Denmark's headline news this Friday.
Published: 1 July 2022 07:22 CEST
Team Jumbo-Visma's Wout Van Aert near Kalundborg, Denmark on June 30th, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
An agreement on a change to the pay limit scheme, Covid infection rates, and the latest on monkeypox are among the top headlines in Denmark this Thursday.
Published: 30 June 2022 08:27 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments