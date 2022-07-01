Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Everything you need to know about the Tour de France and the release of the inquiry into the 2020 mink scandal are Denmark's headline news this Friday.

Published: 1 July 2022 07:22 CEST
Team Jumbo-Visma's Wout Van Aert near Kalundborg, Denmark on June 30th, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tour de Denm—uh, France 

It’s an overcast day in Copenhagen for the Grand Départ, the official kickoff of the Tour de France, at 4 p.m. Don’t be fooled when the clouds briefly part midmorning — they’ll be back with a vengeance later this afternoon with the potential to drizzle on late finishers of the time trial (including frontrunner Tadej Podegar, who’s expected to finish about 7:10 p.m.). The Danish Meteorological Institute has put out a warning  for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the Copenhagen area from 6-11 p.m. 

A poncho would be in order if you’re planning to watch the riders in person today, and make contingency plans for any outdoor celebrations. 

How to watch the trials 

Danish streaming platform TV2 will host coverage of the Tour, as will Discovery+ in Denmark. 

If you’re watching abroad, the United States offers a selection of streaming services — the USA channel will provide live coverage, through NBC, you’ve got Peacock (their proprietary streaming platform), NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. 

In the UK, ITV4 and the ITV Hub streaming service are free to watch. 

How to get around in Copenhagen today 

Between street closures, sporadically-open pedestrian crossings, and throngs of fans, trying to get from point A to point B in downtown Copenhagen will be a challenge today. 

The Tour de France team has provided an interactive map (here’s the English version) to help you navigate, including information on those pedestrian crossings of the route, public toilets, and hydration stations (though with the rain, that might be redundant). 

….and a harsh mink report for Mette Frederiksen 

If all this cycling news leaves you asking, ‘but what about the mink?’, you’ll be thrilled to learn the independent commission tasked with investigating government decisions surrounding the 2020 culling of millions of the weasel-like animals has released its final report. It’s a monster at almost 2,000 pages. 

The commission finds fault with prime minister Mette Frederiksen, who, they say, made “grossly misleading” statements about the legal basis of the mink cull at a November 2020 press conference. 

The report says 10 officials, largely department heads from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of the Environment and Food, the National Police, and the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, should be held accountable. 

On the hot seat are Barbara Bertelsen, head of the prime minister’s department, and Mogens Jensen, former minister of food, agriculture, and fisheries.

The decision to cull the mink fell under Jensen’s purview and the commission found Jensen was aware the government had no legal authority and lied to parliament about it. Jensen resigned just two weeks after the decision was made. 

Parliament lowers salary required for pay limit scheme 

Yesterday evening, the Danish parliament agreed on a significant change to the pay limit scheme, which grants residence permits to foreign workers with job offers in Denmark above a yearly salary threshold. 

As of December 1st, salaries at or above 375,000 kroner will qualify for the scheme. (Based on today’s exchange rates, that’s the equivalent of $52,662, €50,394 and £43,355.)

It’s a 16 percent decrease from the current pay limit of 448,000, and the lowered threshold will exist on a trial basis for the next three years. 

The decision comes after months of political wrangling over the terms of the reduction. Supporters of the reform say the change is necessary to help alleviate soaring demand for labour in Denmark. 

Look out for a full report on this story on our website this morning.

Serious illness stays low as Covid-19 case counts triple 

Since June 1st, positive PCR tests have nearly tripled in Denmark — and while hospital admissions for Covid patients have increased slightly, there hasn’t been a dramatic increase in serious illness from the virus, according to a press release from the National Board of Health. 

Health officials have kept a close eye on hospital admissions in light of BA.5., the new Omicron sub-variant that now accounts for the majority of cases in Denmark. Their analysis and studies in other countries suggest BA.5 does not cause more serious illness on a population level than previous variants. 

“We expect to look forward to a relatively calm summer, but we naturally keep an eye on whether there are changes in the infection situation,” Søren Brostrøm, director of the National Board of Health, told newswire Ritzau. 

Authorities earlier this week suggested the summer wave of infections is already waning.

What’s the status of monkeypox in Denmark? 

Two more cases of monkeypox were confirmed yesterday by the Ministry of Health, bringing the national tally to 18 since May 23rd. 

Officials have identified and vaccinated 22 close contacts to the known cases, the Ministry added. 

Since monkeypox can only be transmitted by touch when the characteristic rash with white blisters is already present, the risk to the population remains very low, scientists say. 

Thulesen Dahl leaves Danish People’s Party

Kristian Thulesen Dahl, former chairman and co-founder of the Danish People’s Party, has finally resigned after weeks of deliberation. His departure is the eleventh from the party in the past six months, leaving only five members in parliament. 

Thulesen Dahl says he will consider Inger Støjberg’s offer to join the Denmark Democrats, a new party currently gathering voter declarations to qualify for seats in parliament. 
