SAS pilot strike suspended — for now

The 1,000 SAS pilots that were set to go on strike this morning have agreed to fly for the next three days while negotiations continue between the company and the pilots’ representatives.

The deadline for an agreement was originally scheduled for last night, but has now been moved to the evening of Friday, July 1st. If negotiations fail, the strike will begin the following morning. According to SAS, each day of the strike could impact as many as 30,000 passengers.

Concessions granted, Turkey will support Sweden and Finland’s NATO bids

Sweden and Finland have paved the way to their NATO membership by yielding to Turkey’s demands — representatives from the two countries signed an agreement officially severing ties with Kurdish groups in Turkey and several countries in the Middle East as well as designating the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) a terrorist organisation.

It’s a largely symbolic victory for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, since the United States provides most of the West’s support for Kurds.

There’s still a long road ahead of Sweden and Finland before their membership is finalised, but Denmark can look forward to increased military cooperation with its Nordic neighbors and the prospect of a more influential Nordic bloc within NATO.

Danish hotels and restaurants clamour for workers

Even with 2,300 new hires in April, hotels and restaurants in Denmark are still desperate for staff.

“This means that some hotels have to keep rooms closed because they cannot get them cleaned,” says Lars Ramme Nielsen, market manager at the Danish Business Federation.

“We also see that restaurants have to close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, for example, because they lack the staff to keep the business running all seven days of the week,” he adds.

According to analyses by Horesta, an interest organisation that includes the hotel and restaurant industry, more than half of Danish restaurants and nearly 70 percent of hotels say that a lack of employees is holding back their business.

Covid-19 and the Tour de France riders

Even as the International Cycling Union relaxes Covid testing rules for competitions, the plague has claimed its first Tour de France rider.

Belgian cyclist Tim Declercq has been pulled from the roster of Danish team Quick-Step after he tested positive upon arrival at Copenhagen Airport, a team representative told tabloid Ekstra Bladet. He’ll be replaced by Frenchman Florian Senechal.

Whole teams had to withdraw from competition in the recent Tour of Switzerland due to Covid cases, but new rules from the International Cycling Union make that less likely for the Tour de France.

Previously, race organisers could eliminate a team if two or more riders tested positive within a week. That’s no longer the case.

Instead, all 176 riders will have to test days before the race in order to compete. If a rider tests positive via rapid test and PCR, their team doctor, the Tour de Frace’s Covid specialist and the International Cycling Union’s medical officer will consider whether they need to be isolated or removed from competition.

