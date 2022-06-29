Read news from:
TOUR DE FRANCE

‘Cycling is in our DNA’: Denmark readies for Tour de France

Eager to welcome the start of the Tour de France which embarks from the Danish capital on Friday, Copenhagen senses an opportunity to promote its deep cycling culture in a land where bikes, not cars, rule the roads.

Published: 29 June 2022 09:14 CEST
Updated: 29 June 2022 16:49 CEST
Preparations for the Tour de France in Copenhagen. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

“Cycling in Denmark and in Copenhagen is more than just a way of transportation from A to B. In a way it’s a part of our DNA,” Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen told AFP.

“Last year we were the host of the European Championship in football. And it was a great big party, everybody was going out. And I think this is going to be even bigger except that now it’s going to be yellow and not only red and white,” she said.

The streets are decked out in the colours of the Tour in Copenhagen where everything is made for bikes — there are more than five times more bikes than cars.

Over 100 million euros have been invested during the past 15 years to facilitate two-wheeled travel, with 12 “motorways” exclusively devoted to cyclists and five dedicated bridges.

“A lot of people in Denmark take responsibility for themselves and for their health, but also for the climate. That’s why we ride bicycles,” Danish cycling federation chief Jens Peter Hansen told AFP.

Around 15 percent of all journeys in this nation of a population of 5.8 million are made by bike.

“It’s a small country with small distances, you don’t have mountains. So I guess that’s why a lot of people could see why the bicycle is really a nice way of getting around,” Hansen said.

“I think it’s the Danish mentality. We like to be independent.”

For the authorities, the socio-economic benefits of cycling are exceptional.

In the capital, they estimate pedal-power saves one million days of work stoppage and makes one billion krone (more than 130 million euros) in savings annually.

According to figures from the promotional organisation the Bicycle Embassy, the morbidity of adults who use their bicycles daily is 30 percent lower than that of non-cyclists.

Yet Danes are cycling less than 20 years ago, a trend authorities hope to reverse with the Tour.

“I think it’s so inspiring to have the world’s greatest cycling race here… when we see the professional cyclists the young kids also want to get up on their bikes,” says Hæstorp.

The Grande Boucle has never gone so far north. A reward also for the Danish passion for a race followed so assiduously each month of July.

“This is going to be a huge party,” says 31-year-old cyclist Christian.

The ‘huge party’ comes as the Danish cycling conscience has just been piqued by the former American ambassador in the country.

“In Denmark, middle-class people can’t afford to drive a car. They have a bike and take the train for long trips,” Carla Sands wrote in a Twitter post in June.

However, in this country considered the most “sustainable” in the world by the Environmental Performance Index, daily cycling has nothing to do with the average salary.

With nearly 6,000 euros monthly, Denmark is among the richest in the world according to the OECD.

“Every time I start thinking about it I start laughing, it’s completely crazy,” says Hansen. “We are actually deeply proud of our cycling culture.”

Denmark hosts the first three stages of the 21-day race, starting with a city-centre individual time-trial in Copenhagen on Friday, with Saturday’s stage crosses the 20km long bridge across the sea at Nyborg.

SPORT

Five great spots to see the Tour de France in Denmark

Excitement is ramping up in Denmark as the Tour de France, hugely popular in the Nordic country, prepares to take off from Copenhagen on Friday.

Published: 28 June 2022 14:06 CEST
The first three stages of this year’s Tour will take place in Denmark. The Danish Grand Depárt was originally scheduled to take place in 2021 before being delayed a year due to Covid-19.

The three Danish stages take in capital Copenhagen, the South Jutland countryside and the iconic Great Belt Bridge before the Tour continues in France.

With hundreds of kilometres of Danish road to be covered by the riders, we can’t cover every vantage point on the route, but here are five locations where the spectacle is sure to be impressive.

Dronning Louises Bro. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

Dronning Louises Bro (Bridge), Copenhagen

The 13-kilometre time trial route for the first stage of the tour on Friday crosses Dronning Louises Bridge, which connects the diverse Nørrebro neighbourhood with the historic centre of the Danish capital.

A popular spot for social gatherings, particularly in the summer when groups of young people gather on its benches and grassy banks, the bridge offers an atmospheric view across Copenhagen’s lakes.

The location of a festival atmosphere during other sporting events – notably the Copenhagen Marathon and Half Marathon – the bridge is sure to be a noisy spot to cheer on the riders.

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

The home stadium of the Danish national football team, Parken is located in the Østerbro neighbourhood opposite a large park, Fælledparken.

The Tour riders will charge past Parken along the broad Øster Alle before turning right onto Jagtvej and completing a triangle by returning along Østerbrogade towards the junction known, aptly, as Trianglen.

The area is a sporty and active one any time and is sure to be buzzing with the arrival of the Tour.

Stage 1 map and details via Tour de France

Roskilde Cathedral

The 202-kilometre second stage of the Tour starts on July 2nd in Roskilde, near the Viking Ship Museum on the shores of the Isefjord, and makes its way through the medieval town and onwards around the coast of Zealand before what promises to be a spectacular final stretch across the Great Belt Bridge.

Roskilde Cathedral, a UNESCO world heritage site and burial place of Danish royalty, stands out from any vantage point in the old town as its two spires climb skywards.

Stage 2 map and details via Tour de France

Decorations in Vejle ahead of the Tour. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Vejle Mølle

The third stage on Sunday July 3rd sets out in unusually hilly territory by Danish standards. Beginning at the harbour in Vejle, the riders will tackle undulating and at times steep roads before circling back into the fjord city and climbing uphill past its old windmill, Vejle Mølle.

The old mill is one of the most recognisable sights in the town and overlooks the fjord, providing a view of two modern architectural works which are also a source of local pride: the “Bølge” wave building and Fjordenhus, a harbourside art museum designed by Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson.

Christiansfeld

The second half of the third stage is on flat, inland terrain, meaning the riders will probably avoid the worst of the brisk winds usually present in more coastal parts of Denmark.

At 91 kilometres, the tour reaches Christiansfeld, another of Denmark’s UNESCO world heritage sites. Featured in the film “A Royal Affair”, the old town is filled with straight streets and right angles providing a platform for some intermediate sprints.

Stage 3 map and details via Tour de France

